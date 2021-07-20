People appreciate lecturers who relate well with their students because there are many of them who behave like demigods

So when a video of a lecturer singing and dancing to Rihanna's Work in class emerged, many people were impressed on social media

The lecturer, who is said to be teaching at a higher institution in Nigeria, decided to take a break from his lecture to have some fun with his students

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video of a lecturer has warmed hearts on social media as the man could be seen singing and dancing to Rihanna's Work in class.

In the heartwarming video that was shared by @instablog9ja, class was ongoing but the lecturer decided that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and so he switched to play mode with his students.

The lecturer and students could be seen singing the song while the former danced around the class with happiness written all over him.

The lecturer warmed hearts on social media with his positive energy. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

The students were happy that their lecturer was entertaining them and they captured the moment on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

People on social media had one or two things to say about the video.

@tinywale said:

"You can tell that he’s a happy man and he enjoys the job! Unlike some lecturers weh go just dey serious like say their name na Education."

@bigsurge__ commented:

"This is a real lecturer."

@sasha.naati wrote:

"All I see is a man who doesn't take this life too seriously... a happy man."

@nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Na this type dem dey spray money when dem sigh out."'

Students throw a surprise birthday party for their HOD

Briefly News previously reported that a video emerged on social media in which some students could be seen throwing a surprise birthday party for their HOD.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lecturer was surprised at the show of love by his students.

He was led into a large auditorium where many students were waiting for him as they sang him a birthday song.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za