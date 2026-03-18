The V&A Waterfront is spending R230 million to build Cape Town’s first purpose-built superyacht marina by 2026

Cape Town’s new Quay 7 marina will host superyachts up to 90 metres with eight world-class berths facing Table Mountain

A single superyacht anchoring in Cape Town once spent R10 million on diesel during just one stopover visit

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Cape Town has always turned heads as one of the world’s most beautiful ports. Now it is about to turn the heads of the global maritime industry too.

V&A Waterfront announced a R230 million investment in the Quay 7 Superyacht Marina. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

On 17 March 2026, the V&A Waterfront announced a R230 million investment in the Quay 7 Superyacht Marina. The purpose-built facility is set to open in October 2026 at the harbour. It sits within one of the Southern Hemisphere’s oldest and most active working harbours. Cape Town is done being a pretty stopover. It wants real maritime power.

The marina will sit directly in front of the upcoming Cape Town EDITION hotel at the precinct. It will face the Atlantic Ocean with the City Bowl stretching out behind it. Table Mountain will form the backdrop for every vessel that drops anchor there.Eight berths will accommodate superyachts measuring anywhere between 40 and 90 metres in length.

Six stern-to berths and two beam-on spaces will be supported by purpose-built floating jetties. Thirty-five superyachts made port in the 2024/25 season, many staying six months to a year.

More than a pretty harbour

Global maritime routes have been shifting in ways that are working in the city’s favour. Instability in the Red Sea has pushed more vessels away from the Suez Canal entirely. Those ships are rerouting around the Cape, and captains need reliable ports along the way. Cape Town has the marine services and the technical know-how they need.

In an exclusive communication shared with Briefly News by Abiel Lesenyeho from Corporate Image, V&A Waterfront CEO Graham Wood said that superyacht visits have grown steadily every year since the city started tracking them in 2009.

“Vessels regularly stay for six months, and some push closer to a full year. Cape Town pulls them back with world-class tourism, solid marine services, and expedition routes that traditional yachting hubs cannot offer,” Wood said.

Andre Blaine, Executive for Marine and Industrial Property at the V&A Waterfront, said that the project is not only a leisure marina but an economic infrastructure.

A view of Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront. Image: Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Source: Facebook

“It keeps fuel suppliers, marine engineers, and provisioning companies consistently busy year-round. Local manufacturers finally have dedicated berthing space to commission their vessels properly. Cape Town stops being just a pretty harbour and becomes a serious technical hub,” Blaine said.

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Source: Briefly News