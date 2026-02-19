The V&A Waterfront is set for its biggest transformation yet, with plans to reclaim nearly four hectares of land from the sea at Granger Bay

Work has begun on a 540‑metre seawall, two breakwaters, a new harbour and coastal amenities, with the expansion expected to cost around R20 billion

The redevelopment includes luxury retail, new hotels, homes, high-end shops, and upgraded public spaces

CAPE TOWN - The V&A Waterfront is set for its biggest transformation yet, and it could change the way Capetonians and tourists experience it forever.

Plans are underway to reclaim nearly four hectares of land from the sea, expanding the popular destination into new parts of Granger Bay. If approved, the project will reshape the coastline and add new homes, hotels, shops and public spaces to the iconic precinct.

Public consultation now open

According to the Daily Investor, public consultation on the proposal was opened by Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Willie Aucamp on 13 February 2026. Before construction can fully proceed, the development must receive environmental approval and be signed off by Parliament.

The expansion, owned by Growthpoint and the Government Employees Pension Fund, is expected to cost around R20 billion, almost matching the current estimated R23 billion value of the Waterfront itself.

What will be built?

Plans also include a new harbour for boating, kayaking and swimming. The development will feature coastal walkways, tidal pools, landscaped promenades and open public areas. A mixed-use section near the shoreline will include apartments, hotels, shops and leisure spaces.

Work has already started on the first phase. This includes building a 540-metre seawall and two breakwaters into Table Bay. The construction is expected to take about three years and will prepare the area for land reclamation.

The Waterfront says existing transport systems, such as the MyCiTi bus service, will support the expansion. No major new roads are expected to be built.

A growing economic hub

According to CEO Graham Wood, the Waterfront welcomed 25 million visitors in 2025 and generated R11 billion in retail sales. It supports more than 83,000 jobs and contributes over 1.5% to the Western Cape’s GDP.

A new luxury retail wing is set to open in 2026, aiming to compete with high-end destinations like the Diamond Walk in Sandton City. Infrastructure upgrades are also underway, including a desalination plant that has been operating since early 2025.

The Table Bay Hotel is being redeveloped and will reopen as an InterContinental. Additionally, the new Quay 7 hotel, which is set to be the first EDITION hotel in Africa, is being built at a cost of about R1 billion.

Farm Market relocated

The Oranjezicht City Farm Market has already moved about 200 metres to make way for development, with more than 100 traders relocating to a new custom-built site. Another residential project, 5 Dock Road, is expected to be completed in January 2026, with nearly all units already sold.

If approved, the expansion will mark a major new chapter for one of South Africa’s most visited destinations.

V&A Waterfront makes R30 million daily

In related news, the V&A Waterfront is one of South Africa’s most valuable pieces of land, generating over R11 billion in retail sales in 2025. That is more than an astonishing R30 million on average every single day. This strong performance highlights how popular and economically important the Waterfront has become, attracting millions of visitors and supporting thousands of jobs.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Cape Town’s mayor had given the go‑ahead for a R39 billion expansion of the V&A Waterfront, allowing major new developments in and around the precinct. The city explained that the project will expand the area with new buildings, public spaces, and facilities, creating more jobs and attracting further investment. The approval is part of broader plans to transform the V&A into a larger, more modern destination for both locals and visitors.

