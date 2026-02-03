“Love Your Delulu Energy”: ‘Rich’ Woman Looks for VIP Toilets at V&A Waterfront, SA in Stitches
- A hilarious content creator left the internet in stitches after embarking on a mission to find exclusive restrooms in the Mother City
- The self-proclaimed VIP claimed her “rich” aesthetic and designer jacket should have earned her a formal invitation to the restrooms' official opening
- Social media users praised the creator's "delulu" energy as she joked about wanting mimosas and scented towels in the stalls
A Cape Town woman gave social media users a front-row seat to her high-end lifestyle, or at least her attempt to find one on January 30, 226.
In a video shared by TikTok user @theultimatehousewifee, the creator humorously questioned why she, a self-proclaimed VIP, had not been invited to the exclusive "VIP toilets" allegedly tucked away within the V&A Waterfront.
Convinced that her “rich aesthetic and designer jacket should grant her automatic entry to what she dubbed the “Millionaire Mile,” she set off on a quest to find the luxury facilities. Her expectations were sky-high, as she jokingly imagined the restrooms might feature a mimosa stand for guests. However, the journey was not as glamorous as she hoped.
Searching for the millionaire mile and mimosa stand
After navigating through the mall and ignoring the confused stares of onlookers, TikTok user @theultimatehousewifee expressed her sheer disappointment that the facilities she eventually found lacked scented towels and resembled "high-end public toilets" rather than elite lounges. Undeterred by the lack of luxury, she headed to the information desk to demand answers, jokingly noting that she even had her bank statements ready if proof of wealth was required for entry.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the ‘delulu’ energy
The clip gained massive traction, amassing thousands of views and comments from an entertained online community. Many viewers praised her for providing “content they didn't know they needed,” with several calling her a total vibe. One user even jokingly asked for an invitation to her house, stating they needed to witness her dramatic energy, face-to-face. Others humorously guessed where in the Waterfront the luxury toilets may be located.
User @GDOG69 joked:
"If this is what 'rich' looks like, then I’m mega rich 🥱😅."
User @Seemohnnot Seemoan said:
"The content I never knew I needed 😂."
User @You’veFoundZipho asked:
"How did the person taking the video manage not to laugh 😭?"
User @Simamkele Baleka commented:
"Please invite me to your mansion. I need to see this drama in 5D 😭."
User @Sinesipho Mvovo CA(SA) shared:
"I love your delulu energy 🤣😂."
User @MaShozi_Omuhle said:
"OMG, you’re such a vibe 😂!"
User @fluffypony_official explained:
"None of those are the VIP toilets😂. Also, you have to be rocking Goyard or Bottega Veneta at a minimum."
