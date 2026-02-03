Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“Love Your Delulu Energy”: ‘Rich’ Woman Looks for VIP Toilets at V&A Waterfront, SA in Stitches
by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A hilarious content creator left the internet in stitches after embarking on a mission to find exclusive restrooms in the Mother City
  • The self-proclaimed VIP claimed her “rich” aesthetic and designer jacket should have earned her a formal invitation to the restrooms' official opening
  • Social media users praised the creator's "delulu" energy as she joked about wanting mimosas and scented towels in the stalls

The woman joked about her designer outfit and bank balance being her "ticket" into the exclusive toilet facility
A content creator filmed her journey through the V&A Waterfront while searching for high-end restrooms. Image: @theultimatehousewifee
Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman gave social media users a front-row seat to her high-end lifestyle, or at least her attempt to find one on January 30, 226.

In a video shared by TikTok user @theultimatehousewifee, the creator humorously questioned why she, a self-proclaimed VIP, had not been invited to the exclusive "VIP toilets" allegedly tucked away within the V&A Waterfront.

Convinced that her “rich aesthetic and designer jacket should grant her automatic entry to what she dubbed the “Millionaire Mile,” she set off on a quest to find the luxury facilities. Her expectations were sky-high, as she jokingly imagined the restrooms might feature a mimosa stand for guests. However, the journey was not as glamorous as she hoped.

Searching for the millionaire mile and mimosa stand

After navigating through the mall and ignoring the confused stares of onlookers, TikTok user @theultimatehousewifee expressed her sheer disappointment that the facilities she eventually found lacked scented towels and resembled "high-end public toilets" rather than elite lounges. Undeterred by the lack of luxury, she headed to the information desk to demand answers, jokingly noting that she even had her bank statements ready if proof of wealth was required for entry.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the ‘delulu’ energy

The clip gained massive traction, amassing thousands of views and comments from an entertained online community. Many viewers praised her for providing “content they didn't know they needed,” with several calling her a total vibe. One user even jokingly asked for an invitation to her house, stating they needed to witness her dramatic energy, face-to-face. Others humorously guessed where in the Waterfront the luxury toilets may be located.

Others joined in on the joke, with some guessing where the luxury restrooms may be located
Viewers found her "rich girl" persona hilarious and praised her for the lighthearted content. Image: Ketut Subayinto
Source: UGC

User @GDOG69 joked:

"If this is what 'rich' looks like, then I’m mega rich 🥱😅."

User @Seemohnnot Seemoan said:

"The content I never knew I needed 😂."

User @You’veFoundZipho asked:

"How did the person taking the video manage not to laugh 😭?"

User @Simamkele Baleka commented:

"Please invite me to your mansion. I need to see this drama in 5D 😭."

User @Sinesipho Mvovo CA(SA) shared:

"I love your delulu energy 🤣😂."

User @MaShozi_Omuhle said:

"OMG, you’re such a vibe 😂!"

User @fluffypony_official explained:

"None of those are the VIP toilets😂. Also, you have to be rocking Goyard or Bottega Veneta at a minimum."

Source: Briefly News

