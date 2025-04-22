South African rapper Da LES showed his fans some love as he continues to recover from a stroke he suffered on his 39th birthday in July 2024

The popular rapper is currently in Houston, USA and sent a video on TikTok to say that he loves all of his fans

Local netizens reacted on social media to send their well wishes to the Mzansi hitmaker and said they are keeping track of his recovery

Local music fans were delighted after rapper Da LES shared a heartwarming video on social media as he continues his recovery from a stroke.

The 39-year-old rapper shocked fans after he had a stroke on his birthday in July 2024 and took time out of his recovery to tell his fans that he loves them.

Da LES continues his recovery from stroke in Houston, USA. Image: 2freshles.

Following his stroke, the Mzansi hitmaker returned to the USA, the country of his birth, to spend time with his family and fully recover from the incident that rocked local fans.

Da LES sends a loving message to his fans

Watch Da LES speak to his fans in the video below:

During his recovery in Houston, Da LES has been sending regular updates to his fans via social media and even impressed them by taking part in a TikTok dance challenge.

Since his debut in 1993, Da LES has earned a great reputation among local fans and critics, even being named one of the most influential African rappers of all time.

Da LES has enjoyed a successful career and shared a tight bond with the late rapper AKA, with both artists sharing godfather duties for their children.

Da LES shared a health update on his Instagram account:

Da LES is on the road to recovery

After his stroke, Da LES has been publicly supported by local celebrities, and he was visited by some of Mzansi's top stars when he was discharged from the hospital in November 2024.

In addition to the host of local celebrities supporting him, Da LES remains a fan favourite and many cannot wait to see if he will return to the stage when he is fully recovered.

South African rapper Da LES is one of the most influential recording artists in Mzansi. Image: 2freshles.

Fans offer their support and love to Da LES

Local netizens reacted on social media to say that they love Da LES and wished him a speedy recovery.

Jcandy63 is a fan:

“North God 🙏🫡🙂‍↔️come back a stronger man, bro.”

Mendoza Manuele backs the rapper:

“Keep at it king, it's just a challenge thrown at you. A minor setback. It's life.”

Patience Sibanda was shocked:

“Is this Da LES😳.”

Tholakele Mkwanazi is happy:

“You getting better, love that for you❤️.”

Lucky Ones showed some love:

“We love you too.”

Tlatsi hopes for the best:

“Ag maan, he must get better. Not nice to see him like this.”

Thatgirlnoni53 sent their best wishes:

“Speedy recovery Lesego 🥰🥰🥰.”

Gord offered their support:

“Let’s go Les 🫡.”

Sbu27 was pleased:

“You doing well 💯💯.”

LOVANE admires Da LES:

“The real King Of The North 👑 Before we knew John Snow👑.”

Da LES keeps himself looking fresh on the road to recovery

As reported by Briefly News, rapper Da LES has not let a stroke keep him from looking fresh after meeting up with his favourite barber.

The 39-year-old rapper suffered a stroke on his birthday in July 2024 but he is still keeping appearances with a new cut from Amukelani 'Amu the Barber' Chauke.

