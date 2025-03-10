Leslie Mampe Jr has left South Africa as he continues his road to recovery after a health scare in 2024

DA L.E.S has relocated to the US with his mother, Priscillar Mampe, as he continues to rehabilitate

A source confirmed that the rapper is no longer in South Africa and revealed the reasoning behind the relocation

DA L.E.S has relocated to the US as he continues to recover from a stroke. Image: 2freshles

Veteran rapper DA L.E.S has departed South Africa for the United States as he continues his road to recovery after suffering a stroke at home on 6 July 2024. In October of the same year, sources indicated the rapper's condition was improving.

DA L.E.S moves to the US with his mother

Sources close to DA L.E.S allege that the All Eyes On Me hitmaker has flown out of South Africa and has set up base in Washington D.C. in the United States. During his stay in the US, the rapper, born Leslie Mampe Jr, will be under the care of his mum, Priscillar Mampe.

A close friend told Zimoja that DA L.E.S is familiar with the US since he was born there and often visited his mother. The friend added that Priscillar Mampe took her son with her when she returned to the US so that she could take care of him.

The friend also suggested that the rapper would receive better medical care in the United States than in South Africa.

"His mom took him with her, so she is present in his recovery, and he can get better medical care,” the friend said.

The friend didn’t disclose details regarding DA L.E.S’ current state.

DA L.E.S gets haircut from trusted barber amid stroke recovery

The rapper showed he was on the road to recovery when his trusted barber Amukelani 'Amu the Barber' Chauke shared pictures of him with the rapper in November 2024 on his personal Instagram account before deleting them.

DA L.E.S showed signs of recovery when his barber shared pictures of him last year. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

In the video and images posted by the barber, DA L.E.S. was sitting in a wheelchair after getting his hair immaculately shaven by Amu. In the video, DA L.E.S even flashed his trademark smile.

A timeline of DA L.E.S' health scare and recovery

DA L.E.S spent over a month admitted at Charlotte Maxeke and then South Rand hospitals after suffering a stroke that left him unable to walk. A family member who spoke to TshisaLive revealed that the stroke also affected the rapper’s face.

The Tippy Toes hitmaker’s family then requested for him to be discharged so that he could receive medical care from his home.

DA L.E.S' family asks for donations after rapper suffers stroke

Briefly News previously reported how, weeks after DA L.E.S suffered a stroke, his family asked for donations to cover his medical bills.

The rapper’s family reached out to his friends and industry colleagues asking for financial assistance after a stroke. Da L.E.S.'s friends came together to raise funds to assist his mother, Priscilla Mampe and the family with his medical bills.

