South African recording artist DJ Tira and singing duo Qwabe Twins impressed fans with their dance moves after starring in a fun social media video

Tira is known for sharing dancing videos starring himself and his family and now the singing duo made famous by their appearance on 'Idols SA' in 2019

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise not only Tira but also the twins after they showed their admiration for the video

DJ Tira added the Qwabe Twins to his long list of dance partners after sharing a fun video of the trio grooving together in an office.

The popular recording artist is known for sharing fun clips of him dancing and fans loved seeing the former Idols SA contestants star in his latest hip-swinging video.

South African singing duo, Qwabe Twins, danced with DJ Tira in a viral social media video. Image: official.qwabetwins.

Source: Instagram

While Tira had celebrity partners in his latest clip, the 48-year-old recently shared a video of him dancing with a random fan while he also regularly features his family in posts.

DJ Tira and Qwabe Twins get Mzansi moving

Watch the trio break out their dancing moves in the video below:

In the TikTok video, Virginia and Viggy Qwabe danced either side of Tira as the trio grooved nearly in sync while wearing massive smiles on their faces.

The clip has brought more attention to the 27-year-old twins who recently made headlines after gracing their social media accounts with their own dance video.

Fans of the 48-year-old Tira can look forward to seeing him at upcoming events such as Durban Rocks and the Durban July.

Tira pefroms for a crowd in the video below:

Qwabe Twins are making an impact on the Mzansi social scene

Since their appearance on Idols SA in 2019, the Qwabe Twins have released multiple albums as a duo and won awards for their traditional-styled songs.

While their music has earned accolades, the twins also impressed local fans with social media images showing off their progress in the gym.

South African recording artist DJ Tira loves sharing viral dance videos on social media. Image: djtira.

Source: Instagram

Local fans praise the trio

Local netizens praised the trio on social media, saying they loved seeing them bust out their moves on the viral video.

Ma-Jobe-Ngomane💖 loves the twins:

“��Q Twins, I'm so proud of you 🤩.”

vuka mthiyane asked a question:

“Release date, please?”

Yonerh is a fan:

“I love you ❤️🥰 Afrobeat 🎧🎵🎶.”

Bongz singled out one twin as their favourite:

“Ah Virginia maan❤️👌.”

Hlekisiso loves the fashion choices:

“Eish them shoes♥♥.”

Jabu loves the combo:

“❤❤❤❤❤ A good combination.”

Pearl_Mqeke26 loves DJ Tira:

“They will never make me hate you, malume.”

Muziwandile is a fan of Tira:

“I have always loved this guy’s free spirit.”

Ratex is impressed by Tira:

“What a talented man 🤩💪🙏.”

SphiweShelly loved the song:

“This song slaps 🔥🔥🔥.”

