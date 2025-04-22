Former Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize has been seen in Eswatini, reportedly shopping for a new club, while staff members claim they are yet to be paid

The Gauteng-based club was expelled from the PSL after Mkhize faced financial issues with SARS while staff members' and players’ salaries were not met

Local netizens reacted on social media to question Mkhize’s financial situation while others backed the Mzansi businesswoman

While Shauwn Mkhize is reportedly in Eswatini shopping for a new club, a Royal AM insider reportedly said that not all of the staff have been paid following their PSL expulsion.

The Mzansi businesswoman faced issues with SARS over her tax debt which exceeded R40 million and their failure to pay the salaries of those involved with the former PSL club.

Following their PSL expulsion, some Royal AM staff members claim they are still unpaid. Image: RAMFC_sa.

Source: Twitter

Following Royal AM’s PSL expulsion, the football governing body reversed all fixtures from the club while they were relegated following a match ban from December 2024.

Insider claims staff are still waiting to be paid

Mkhize was seen in Eswatini, according to the tweet below:

A former Royal AM staff member told Briefly News that staff and players are still waiting to be paid despite reports suggesting that all outstanding salaries have been met.

The source said:

“The whole issue has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way because our families have been affected by not getting paid while Mkhize is out enjoying her life. A few of the guys have managed to bounce back, but there are a lot who are still struggling with all of this. They say players have been paid, but I am not so sure about that.”

Watch Mkhize get back to work on her Instagram account:

Mkhize keeps fighting despite Royal AM's setback

While questions remain over outstanding salaries, Mkhize has reportedly shown an interest in as she still has a desire to be in football.

Following the club’s expulsion, Mkhize has also been seen travelling in Dubai while she returned to work at her construction company, Zikhulise.

Mzansi businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize wants to stay in football following Royal AM's PSL expulsion. Image: kwa_mammkhize.

Source: Instagram

Fans question Mkhize’s financial situation

Local netizens reacted on social media to ask questions about Mkhize’s financial situation while others said they admired her fighting spirit.

Sanele_Langazan raised suspicion:

“Apparently, her bank accounts are empty.”

Chiefclement admires Mkhize’s hustle:

“One thing about her is that she is so focused. She doesn't let her haters affect her. That is the spirit that I learnt from her.”

Mtezula67 has a feeling:

“Got a feeling she has bought a club there.”

Malome10 made a suggestion:

“She must get Rich Makhoba [general manager of Royal AM].”

Syabonga Ngcolwane made a claim about Mkhize:

“This woman thinks she's smart, even a child can see now that she stashed her money in Swaziland .”

