Andile Mpisane was recently spotted busting moves after his club, Royal AM, was expelled from the PSL

A video of Andile Mpisane dancing and playing loud music from his Porsche sharply contrasts with the financial troubles at Royal AM

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising his positive mindset while some accused him of being insensitive

Andile Mpisane was spotted dancing after Royal AM got booted from the PSL. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Royal AM player-owner Andile Mpisane is the definition of the word unbothered. One would expect Mpisane to be stressed, considering the turmoil he and his family are going through, but that seems to be the least of his worries.

Andile Mpisane unbothered by Royal AM drama

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews shared a video of Andile Mpisane dancing. The video shared on X on Wednesday, 16 April, shows Mpisane blasting music from his Porsche and dancing like there's no tomorrow. The post was captioned:

“Footballer Andile Mpisane is living his best life despite his club, Royal AM, being expelled from the PSL.”

His carefree demeanour contrasts with the dire situation surrounding the club, especially considering recent reports that players have gone two months without pay.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Andile Mpisane's dance video

The video sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments, with some applauding Andile Mpisane for not letting his worries eat him alive. Some blasted him for his carefree attitude during a difficult time.

Here are some of the comments

@TSambro asked:

“'Idiot' is written all over his face. What's wrong with our people?”

@Markosonke1 remarked:

“Spinning that Porsche like it’s the last lap of soft life. PSL said, ‘you’re out,’ but he said, ‘catch me outside!’”

@DavidMogashoa explained:

“There is a saying, ‘Don’t worry about what you can’t change. ’ If he doesn’t live his best life, he will be depriving himself of happiness. When he wakes up tomorrow, the decision will still be the same. Royal AM membership will still be terminated. He must enjoy his life.”

@life_mabege suggested:

“They should never be allowed to buy any football club again.”

@Markosonke1 joked:

“He’s dancing like someone who just got retrenched but still using mom’s Woolies card — vibes first, reality later!”

@Ramokgalo13 argued:

“This guy doesn’t look happy. His pretending his doing well. No genuine emotions of excitement, yet he’s loud and dancing. I bet after this shoot, he was crying.”

MaMkhize reacts to Royal AM expulsion

Andile Mpisane's mother, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, reacted after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors voted to terminate Royal AM's membership.

This was despite her last-minute effort to prevent the club's expulsion. The club had already played 11 matches in the 2024/25 season before MaMkhize's issues with the SA Revenue Service derailed its campaign.

Royal AM official expelled from PSL

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Royal AM was officially expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Friday, 17 April, after failed takeover attempts and ongoing legal issues, including unpaid taxes to SARS.

The club owner, Shauwn Mkhize’s last-ditch effort to halt the expulsion through a court interdict was dismissed, although it temporarily delayed the official proceedings

Despite the dismissal of the interdict, the PSL moved forward with confirming the club's expulsion, rescheduling the Board of Governors meeting to finalise the decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News