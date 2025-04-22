Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni, despite the drama surrounding their relationship, are still going strong

The couple, who both left their previous marriages for each other, were recently seen celebrating Booth's birthday, sharing a cosy moment

Fans reacted with mixed emotions to their relationship, but the couple continues to thrive, even launching their joint organisation, Booth Education & Sports Africa, and working out together

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni may have had a rocky start with their cheesecake scandal, but the two are still going strong. The couple were recently spotted celebrating Booth's birthday.

A video from Matthew Booth's birthday has sparked a buzz on social media. Image: @bonganimthombeni_1

Is Matthew Booth still dating Bongani Mthombeni?

Bafana Bafana legend Matthew Booth recently celebrated another trip around the sun alongside his loved ones. The retired soccer player who parted ways with his wife Sonia Booth after cheating on her with Bongani Mthombeni, who was also married at the time, seems to be living his best life.

A video from Booth's birthday celebrations, surrounded by loved ones, was shared on X by a user with the handle @Lethabo4991, showing the star getting cosy with Mthombeni. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Matthew Booth's birthday celebrations

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the couple's video. Some noted how happy Matthew looked with Bongani, while others commented about Bongani's looks and called her a homewrecker.

@BuhleTheFirst commented:

"This is what happens ke in the real world... People hurt your feelings usale ukhala wedwa while they go on happily without you. Unlike the movies."

@BassieBuzzing said:

"Homewrecker."

@_officialMoss commented:

"No cheesecake ?… Anyways, I must say they lasted, hey."

@iamziyar wrote:

"Matthew really has a thing for plain black women; with his profile, he could pick from the best, but seemingly he prefers them plain😂?"

@sparx_ltd added:

"His ex-wife caused a whole storm of drama and still lost. Women are just something else 😂😂😂😂"

@SizakeleMa43649 said:

"He likes them ugly🫣"

@amsimplymandla added:

"So, Bongani left her husband, and Matthew left his wife for them to be together? My mom once told me that once your soul mate comes, you will even leave your marriage or relocate to another city."

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni are still going strong

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni are still in love and happy, despite the drama surrounding their relationship. The couple debuted their joint organisation, Booth Education & Sports Africa. Fans were shocked that their union is flourishing.

The fitness enthusiasts also served couple goals when they hit the gym together. Fans applauded the two for prioritising their relationship.

Matthew Booth celebrated his birthday alongside his girlfriend, Bongani Mthombeni. Image: @bonganimthombeni_1

Bongani Mthombeni claims cheesecake drama strengthened her relationship

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bongani Mthombeni was labelled a homewrecker after Sonia Booth exposed her affair with her now-ex-husband, Matthew Booth. Most recently, Bongani Mthombeni has spoken about the incident from 2022.

Bongani Mthombeni was on a YouTube podcast, Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM. She detailed how she suffered the consequences of her relationship with Matthew Booth being exposed.

