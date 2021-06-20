Somizi Mhlongo was surprised on Father's Day by a beautiful set of balloons by his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane

He walked downstairs and discovered a huge set of balloons with messages wishing him a happy Father's Day

Social media users reacted to the thoughtful Father's Day gift by praising Bahumi for being such an amazing daughter

Somizi Mhlongo shared the beautiful Father's Day gift he received from his daughter. He filmed his lounge as he walked down the stairs.

Ten huge balloons were positioned on the floor and with "Happy Father's Day" written on them, Somizi was super impressed with the thoughtful gift.

Bahumi Madisakwane surprised her dad with an amazing set of balloons for Father's Day. Photo credit: Somizi

Source: Instagram

He thanked Bahumi Madisakwane for her gift on Father's Day.

Reactions to the touching video:

kylekikie:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Father's day to som som"

maropengphosa:

"Father Christmas SomG"

theauthorsspace:

"Beautiful indeed. Happy Father's day SomSom ❤️❤️."

nicholasmaweni:

"When all is said and done … we remain fathers…. @somizi"

kamo_moth:

"Bahumi is really an amazing human. ❤️"

stella.nkosi:

"How cute. Bahumi uhumile to get a father like Som. You are a very special girl to your daddy. With your dad a special day today and special longevity for both of you❤️"

Father's Day made extra special for this dad

BI Phakathi is known for his amazing work but he also happy to share other people's amazing deeds. He uploaded a touching video of a family clearly love each other deeply.

A lucky father was blessed with a new car for Father's Day by his daughters. Their father was so overcome with emotion that he could barely talk.

He was so emotional that he had trouble finding the right key to start the car. Judging from his surroundings this dad had sacrificed a lot to give his family everything they needed.

She appreciated their dad so much and it shows in the amazing gift they gave him.

Source: Briefly.co.za