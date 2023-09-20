Simz Ngema recently dropped her latest single, Idliso as she adjusts back into releasing music again as Quing Simz

The song was shared to commemorate Simz' birthday but was soon ridiculed by listeners

Mzansi had varying responses to the song across Instagram and Twitter (X), where X users were brutally honest about their dislike for the song

Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema has finally released her new single, Idliso after almost a month of anticipation. To make the release extra special, the singer/ actress revealed the song on her birthday and was showered with heartfelt messages from supporters.

Despite positive responses shared on her Instagram page, Twitter (X) was the complete opposite where listeners shamelessly rubbished Idliso.

Simz Ngema releases Idliso

Building up since the beginning of August 2023, Simz Ngema revealed the news of her single Idliso dropping on her birthday later in the month.

The love song is said to be a testament to Simz and Tino Chinyani's love after having rekindled their romance following a brief split.

Since the announcement, Simz has kept her supporters updated on her plans and built anticipation for her new song that finally dropped on 29 August:

"I had so much fun creating this song. Let me take you on a journey of learning, discovering and creating beautiful music."

Mzansi weighs in on Simz' new song

Responses for the track varied across Instagram and Twitter (X) where the latter platform ridiculed Idliso while Insta peeps were more than happy to hear the song:

senoinoi_ said:

"Now i just need someone to dedicate this song to!"

azai_jay responded:

"The game just changed!"

dineosebolai posted:

"Hai this song ke yone bafethu!! Utlwaaaaa!!!!"

mooisbeautybar commented:

"Love it, so relatable!"

lungie.mthembu added:

"Wow! Awesome song, well done Babes."

Twitter (X) users were brutally honest in their opinions about the song and spared no feelings:

APinkStarBurstt said:

"She must just update her CV and look for a job, ayeke lento yakhe."

samela_samz responded:

"Is there a volume lower than mute?"

CozminoNtsomi asked:

"Like he didn't sit her down and said 'Hay baby ayikho lento.'?"

Tino Chinyani releases new project

In a recent report, Briefly News shared that Tino Chinyani had released his debut music project, Tiyani.

The presenter and model had vowed to put more work into honing his music career and after months of preparation, shared the project with his supporters.

The Tiyani EP was a family affair whereby Simz also made an appearance in a song dedicated to the couple's son.

