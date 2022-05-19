The Masked Singer has crowned a new winner for season 7, and fans are ecstatic after the victor's face was the familiar Teyana Taylor

The singer belted her way to victory with Robin Thicke's Lost Without U and blew judges away with her raspy , deep voice

, Teyana Taylor's supporters congratulated the singer and were impressed as her husband, Iman Shumpert, also won Dancing with the Stars

Relying on just her voice, Teyana Taylor is the winner of the final season of The Masked Singer. The singer had to perform while wearing a firefly costume to conceal her identity.

The final episode of The Masked Singer included Disney's Cheyenne Jackson and country singer Hayley Orran, runner-up.

Teyana Taylor was unveiled as season 7 'The Masked Singer' winner after performing in a firefly costume. Image: Getty Images/Arturo Holmes/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor could not trick her supporters

Fans have had all season to try and guess the celebrities behind the mask each week.

TheShadeRoom shared Teyana's win and many were ready to brag that they knew it was her dressed as a firefly. Most of the viewers said they knew it was Teyana from her unmistakable voice.

@winsleymelan commented:

"Like we didn’t know that was her already!"

@_breezybomb added:

"So folks really acted like they didn’t know it was her the whole season? Lol her voice is so distinct."

@ypcpt2._ agreed:

"I knew it was her from the first episode."

Other fans loved Teyana's performance and were blown away by her talent throughout the season.

@4everRnbGenius commented:

"Omg Teyana Taylor won the masked singer. She slayed that Robin Thicke song."

@sonnie2thajae__

"Teyana Taylor’s rendition of Lost Without You on Masked Singer gave me CHILLS wow!"

Teyana Taylor and husband, Iman Shumpert, are couple goals with TV competition wins

Some fans referenced Teyana Taylor's husband, Iman Shumpert's Dancing with the Stars win. According to USA TODAY, The professional NBA basketball player showed off his moves and won Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

@teamprettyfit commented:

"She and hubby racking up on these reality competitions!"

