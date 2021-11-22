Not long ago, Mzansi had been celebrating an all-women top three with Berry, Karabo and S'22kile holding thumbs for the winning title

Berry quickly emerged as a fan favourite with peeps around the country raving about how much she deserves to take the crown in the finale

Fast toward to last night and the peeps really kept their word and brought Berry all the way through to the final as she walked away a winner

Idols SA Season 17 has come to a close and a winner has been announced. Berry Trystman managed to sing her way into the number one spot. Fans are celebrating their favourite contestant's win.

Berry has been crowned the 'Idols SA' Season 17 winner.

Source: Instagram

SowetanLIVE reports that Berenike "Berry" Trystman was trying her luck a second time in the singing competition. 11 years ago she did not even make it to the stage and now she sits at home with the R1 million cash prize, along with a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records and other enviable prizes.

With more than 12.5 million votes cast this week, IOL reports that the 30-year-old cried tears of joy as ProVerb announced her as the Season 17 winner. Berry has also released her very first single called Ungowami, which already has fans grooving.

Berry already had a massive fan base even before she took the crown, so fans were overjoyed to learn that their votes were not in vain and actually managed to bag their favourite a win.

Idols SA fans celebrate an all-women top 3, Berry is a fan favourite

Briefly News reported that after Berry's rendition of Adele's Easy on Me, fans are convinced that she will be going home with the title of Season 17 winner. The singer has climbed her way into the all-ladies top three and fans are backing her all the way.

Mzansi Magic reports that this years top three is special for more reasons than one. Not only are peeps celebrating an all-ladies top three but this is the year of the return soldiers. Both Berry and Karabo barely made it past the audition stages in previous years only to shoot to the top now.

Berry managed to leave a lasting impression on fans once again. The returnee performed a chilling rendition of Adele's popular ballad Easy On Me. Viewers were absolutely blown away and many agree that she is a fitting candidate for the winning title.

Source: Briefly.co.za