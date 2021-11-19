Beyoncé Rocks Tennis Skirt Look in Stunning Photos and Fans Agree

Beyoncé easily has one of the most followed social media accounts in the world, so when she shares a photo, oceans are rocked

The Lemonade singer rocked a tennis-inspired outfit in what seems to be a promotion of her song Be Alive that is featured in the movie King Richard

In the true spirit of queen Bey, she did not even type out a caption and fans were roaring in the comment section, letting her know that she slayed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Beyoncé has given a new look to age 40 on her Instagram posts. The would famous celeb shared some smoking hot snaps that had fans thinking of taking tennis as a hobby.

Beyoncé looked super hot in her tennis-inspired outfit. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood Life reported that the Love on Top singer recorded a single that will be featured in the upcoming biopic about world tennis stars and sisters, Venus and Serena Williams. The song is called Be Alive and will capture the true spirit of the kind of drive it takes to become and world champion tennis player.

To promote the release of the widely-anticipated film, Beyoncé took to her fan-crazed Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of her take on the perfect outfit for a tennis day at the country club. Bey completed the green and grey mini-skirt look with Gucci socks and of course, some shoes from her Ivy Park athleisure collection.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Beyoncé stans went wild in the comments as they praised the musician for once again eating up and leaving no crumbs. Peeps are convinced there is no look that Bey shall not slay.

Blue Ivy plays the cutest date crasher in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Tiffany & Co. short film

Briefly News reported that The Carters' latest Tiffany & Co. feature was a romantic short film inspired by the fan favourite movie Breakfast at Tiffany's. The power couple can be seen enjoying the luxury of alone time in a car before their nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joins the party.

Pop Sugar reports that Beyoncé and Jay-Z feature in a romantic vintage-inspired short film or their latest Tiffany & Co. campaign. The couple can be seen enjoying some pizza and champagne and driving around town in a chauffeured car, all while sporting some pretty heavy diamonds.

The romantic scene doesn't last long before their oldest daughter Blue Ivy is seen running after the car, trying to get a piece of the action. Shortly after, the romantic date night turns into a family affair.

Source: Briefly.co.za