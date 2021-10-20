Jay-Z and Beyoncé have given us a front-row seat to their romantic 1920s-themed date night and fans weren't the only ones longing for an invite

Oldest kid Blue Ivy simply could not envision herself missing out on the stunning date and so she just had to gate-crash the party for two

The enviable date night forms part of a short film they did for their About Love campaign with diamond brand Tiffany & Co.

The Carters' latest Tiffany & Co. feature was a romantic short film inspired by the fan favourite movie Breakfast at Tiffany's. The power couple can be seen enjoying the luxury of alone time in a car before their nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joins the party.

Blue Ivy took on the all-too-real role of date-crashing mom and dad's romantic night in their Tiffany & Co. short film. Image: Getty Images

Pop Sugar reports that Beyoncé and Jay-Z feature in a romantic vintage-inspired short film or their latest Tiffany & Co. campaign. The couple can be seen enjoying some pizza and champagne and driving around town in a chauffeured car, all while sporting some pretty heavy diamonds.

The romantic scene doesn't last long before their oldest daughter Blue Ivy is seen running after the car, trying to get a piece of the action. Shortly after, the romantic date night turns into a family affair.

The Carters' partnership with the jewellery brand has been heavily centred around love. Beyoncé shared the second installation of the About Love campaign on her Instagram.

As expected, when Queen B hops on the gram, the comment section comes alive.

@therealnaanaeghan jokingly commented:

"Driver better roll up the partition please."

@ayadebee recognised the true star of the video, writing:

"Give my sister Blue her Academy Award right NEOWWW!"

@richarsbrandon found the comedic aspect:

"Not Blue chasing the car..."

Beyoncé makes history as 1st black woman to wear Tiffany & Co. diamond, peeps react

Briefly News reported Beyoncé has done a lot of firsts for black women and wearing the boujee and prestigious Tiffany Stone is just another. This queen is unstoppable.

Beyoncé and her hubby Jay-Z were chosen to be the newest faces of Tiffany & Co., an honour that many huge names have had the pleasure of doing. Seeing the campaign left many speechless as Queen Bey is the first black woman to wear the gorgeous stone.

The stone was most notably worn by the iconic Audrey Hepburn, however, the likes of Lady Gaga have worn it too. Tiffany & Co. pride themselves on the class of their luxury brand and sell their jewellery through the story of love, reported EOnline.

One social media user highlighted the fact that Beyoncé has literally made history and how big this moment actually is for women of colour. A campaign like this might not seem like a big deal but it is a step forward in terms of racial inclusion.

