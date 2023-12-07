Briefly News has launched its first-ever virtual Entertainment Awards

Voting has officially opened for all categories of nominees

Readers are invited to make their voices heard by casting their votes for their faves

Briefly News will honour top South African stars with the Briefly News Entertainment Awards. Image: @realblackcoffee, @bonang_m and @tyla

Source: Instagram

Get ready to roll out the virtual red carpet because the entertainment world will witness the most exciting event of the year – the Briefly News Entertainment Awards! It's the first time these prestigious awards are taking place, and the buzz is growing. With voting now open and set to close on 5 January 2024, it's time for all you entertainment lovers to make your voices heard and crown the true movers and shakers of the local entertainment scene.

Shebeshxt is one of the nominees under the Best Newcomer of the Year category. Image: @shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

What are the Briefly News Entertainment Awards about?

The Briefly News Entertainment Awards are all about recognising the incredible talent and hard work of our beloved stars. From actors and musicians to comedians and influencers, these awards aim to celebrate the individuals who have captivated our hearts and minds with their skills and creativity. And the best part? The nominees and winners are all determined by you, the passionate readers of Briefly News.

So, how does it all work?

It's simple! Head over to the official Briefly News voting website - included at the end of this article - and cast your votes for your favourite entertainers in each category. This is your opportunity to show your support and appreciation for the talents that have brought joy and excitement into your lives. Your vote counts!

Speaking about the Awards, Briefly News Entertainment HOD, Sibusisiwe Lwandle said:

“The Briefly News Entertainment Awards are not just an event; they're a celebration of the magic and power of entertainment. They remind us of the joy, laughter, and inspiration that our favourite entertainers bring into our lives.”

So, mark your calendars, set your reminders, and cast your votes before the deadline on 5 January 2024. Let's make history together and honour the incredible talents that make the local entertainment scene shine!

Cast your vote here: https://corp-briefly-co-za.webflow.io/briefly-awards/2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News