Talented actress Sannah Mchunu has reacted to being nominated for a Briefly Entertainment Award

The actress gushed over the acknowledgment and reflected on how far she has come

Voting is still underway and Briefly News readers can still cast their vote to ensure that Sannah walks away with the trophy

Sannah Mchunu has emerged as one of the fan favourites in the Best Actress of the Year category in the Briefly Entertainment Awards. The talented actress is currently leading the pack as Mzansi TV viewers expressed their appreciation for her talent and craft.

Sannah Mchunu is leading the Best Actress nominations in the Briefly Entertainment Awards. Image: @sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the news of the nomination, the Gomora star was moved to tears.

“I’ve been shaking since I heard the news,” Sannah gushed after she was informed about her nomination.

Speaking to Briefly News, Mchunu said that the recognition meant that her sacrifices and all the difficulties she went through in her life have not been in vain.

Sannah Mchunu opens up about life’s difficulties

The talented thespian has been very vocal about the difficulties she has endured in her life. Mchunu could not finish school due to having children at a very young age.

When Sannah became pregnant with her fifth child, her husband started to physically and emotionally abused her, resulting in her leaving him and moving back home to Sgodiphola in Soweto.

“Sometimes you need to walk away from situations that do not serve you and learn to start over again. Look at me now.”

Sannah said that she hopes that this nomination will inspire other women to not give up even if their circumstances seem dire.

"This is for all the women who laughed at me when I moved back home and told me that I would amount to nothing."

