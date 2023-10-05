The final episode of Gomora is slated to air on 20 October, and Mzansi could not be more relieved

Many have called out the once-popular soap opera for having a repetitive storyline that's often boring

The departure of the lead actors from the series is what many believe to have sparked the disinterest among viewers

Gomora is about to come to an end. On 20 October, the series will be airing its final episode on Mzansi Magic.

The curtains are closing on Gomora but viewers shared mixed feelings about this. Image: @thambiseete

Source: Instagram

Final episode of Gomora is fast approaching

After four Seasons which put viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions, Mzansi Magic announced that its once popular series, Gomora, would be cancelled.

When the announcement was made, viewers were pleased, and many pointed out the various reasons they were not interested in vouching for the series to be reinstated.

Just recently, Phil Mphela reminded viewers that on 20 October, the final episode of the series would air.

Mzansi weighs in on Gomora getting the chop

Many have called out the once-popular soap opera for having a repetitive storyline that's often boring. What's often debated is that the departure of the lead actors from the series is what many believe to have sparked the disinterest among viewers.

@JimmyJa75006676 said:

"Principal Dlamini was Gomora after his departure the telenovela was gibberish."

@KhumaloDanica added:

"I watched for Katlego Danke. I wonder where she is going next so I can follow her.'

@Gumm_Zoro replied:

"It’s about time now, the storyline wasn’t interesting anymore."

@MasterBathKol exclaimed:

"Ahhh so soon."

@AmosDarien shared:

"We're gonna watch, because will gonna miss the show."

@Yandisa87376189 added:

"Finally, they were no longer relevant."

@shaunleroux1 asked:

"I thought it long ended."

@Makhobane_16 said:

"Gomora hit our screen with a big bang, all of a sudden."

Mzansi Magic confirms Gomora's replacement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi Magic confirmed that My Brother’s Keeper, Starring Zola Nombona and Wiseman Mncube. would replace Gomora.

The show will premiere in October. Viewers are excited about this as the two thespians are among the cast members.

