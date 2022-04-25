Legendary actor Zolisa Xaluva who plays fan favourite Melusi Dlamini in popular telenovela Gomora, is leaving the show

According to reports, the former Generations star was axed from the popular show following a fallout with producers

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news, many pointed out that the show is going to be boring without Melusi Dlamini

Award-winning Gomora actor Zolisa Xaluva has been axed from the telenovela after a fallout with the show's producers. Xaluva plays the role of Melusi Dlamini, the headmaster of Gomora High in the show.

Zolisa Xaluva who plays fan favourite Melusi Dlamini in 'Gomora' has been axed from the show. Image: @realzolisa and Getty Images

Sunday World first reported news of Zolisa Xaluva's departure over the past weekend. The publication noted that the star was being booted out of the famous show because he challenged the producers leading to a somewhat strained relationship between him and the show's creators.

Sources privy to the situation told the news outlet that producers have been trying to write Xaluva off from the show, but MultiChoice was against it. The source added that although the actor is talented, he became too big for his shoes. The source said:

"He is a brilliant actor, but there are things producers can’t tolerate.”

According to The South African, the telenovela's publicist Linda Matsolo confirmed that the Kings of Joburg star will be departing from the show. However, various reports revealed that the former Generations actor is working on other exciting projects.

