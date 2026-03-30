A post of Moghelingz before and after switching up their style has gone viral and ignited a raging debate

This, after the content creator retired their feminine style for a more masculine look, leaving many people still confused and curious about their sexual orientation

Meanwhile, supporters have repelled the sceptics by affirming that whether they choose to show up as Moghelingz or Banele Ndaba was no one's business

Online users discussed Moghelingz' masculine look. Images: moghelingz

Source: Instagram

Famous digital creator Moghelingz has found themselves at the centre of a social media firestorm after a before-and-after post showcasing a dramatic style evolution went viral.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 29 March 2026, the post, which highlighted a shift from their signature feminine aesthetic to a more traditionally masculine look, has ignited a debate among followers and casual observers alike.

The post showed a video of Moghelingz in their element, dancing in a blonde wig, heels, and a corset, while on a separate slide, they were fully immersed in the persona of Banele Ndaba. The second slide featured a striking shift from the high-glamour aesthetic, showing them in a more traditionally masculine look, complete with a cap and minimal makeup.

This stripped-back look was a sharp contrast to the wigs and heels of the first slide, perfectly capturing the duality that made the creator famous.

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A post capturing Mongelingz’s feminine and masculine looks ignited a raging debate. Image: moghelingz

Source: Instagram

Having become famous for their Moghelingz persona, the content creator decided in mid-2025 that it was time to showcase their versatility by experimenting with their brand to avoid being boxed into a single "character."

They previously explained that they hadn't necessarily "quit" being Moghelingz, but rather, were showcasing the person behind the persona.

This decision has sparked a heated debate on social media, as critics continue to link the sudden change to the content creator's sexual orientation, while supporters argue that it was merely a form of self-expression.

See Moghelingz' then and after below.

Social media discusses Moghelingz' sudden switch

Online users were quick to question whether the content creator had "stopped" being gay. Read some of the comments below.

msmonakhisi asked:

"Is he now a man?"

meaghandmacc said:

"I’m actually really curious about what happened, because he just woke up one day, did a complete 180, and went back to being himself. It’s kind of crazy. I don’t know if that was a character he was playing that we all took seriously, but that switch-up was real."

Motso_Belk29 was curious:

"So what’s gonna happen to all her weaves and girls' clothes?"

Social media discussed Moghelingz' new look. Image: moghelingz

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, fans expressed support for Moghelingz and slammed those who questioned their new look, arguing that it was no one's business how the star decided to look.

Many reaffirmed that while their style may have evolved, it has very little to do with their sexual orientation.

Ongie_Nokx said:

"I love him then, love him now. Happy for him."

KG_ZA2025 slammed:

"Many dumb straight women under this post. This is why you lot are dating and marrying gay dudes. What do you mean you are glad he is no longer gay? What part of this post suggests he is no longer gay? As a matter of fact, who have you ever met who was gay and no longer gay? I don’t understand how this generation can be even dumber than the older generation."

_siiphaa was proud:

"Being queer is so fun, you can show up anyway you want, love it for us."

Meanwhile, the post triggered a surge of excitement among some female followers who interpreted the style switch as a sign of a deeper personal transformation. These admirers seemingly rejoiced in the idea of Moghelingz "becoming" straight simply because they had traded their heels for a cap and minimal makeup, a reaction that many critics labelled as wishful thinking.

This ignited a fierce pushback from fans who argued that a change in clothes doesn't automatically mean a change in heart. Despite the noise, the creator has yet to confirm if the new aesthetic is a permanent rebrand or simply another layer of their creative duality.

Heavy K's trendy fashion sense gets roasted

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Heavy K's trendy look.

Online users argued that the DJ's look did not match his age, saying he needed to adopt a more age-appropriate look.

Source: Briefly News