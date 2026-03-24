Social media users did not hold back on their criticism of Heavy K's latest outfit reveal

The DJ/ producer was captured in a recent photo, wearing a trendy outfit that left online users questioning his fashion choices for his age and physical appearance

Meanwhile, fans came to the Drumboss' defence, arguing that he should be allowed to wear what he likes without the constant criticism

Heavy K’s trendy outfit had social media talking. Images: heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

Heavy K had social media buzzing over one of his latest updates, and this time, it wasn't his new music.

The Babize Bonke hitmaker was roasted after a picture of him wearing a trendy outfit surfaced online, with several online users claiming he was far too old to be dressing like youngsters.

Posted on his Instagram page on 3 March 2026, the Drumboss was captured wearing oversized distressed jeans, paired with a white shirt, denim jacket and several accessory pieces.

The photo was reshared on X (formerly Twitter), where a user by the handle TheOGPurist judged 34-year-old Heavy K for seemingly committing to fashion trends, saying:

"After a certain age, 'fashion' looks stupid."

The user led a chorus of online users who harshly criticised the DJ's look and accused him of dressing like youngsters instead of wearing clothes that aligned with his mature age. Read some of the comments below.

SaniExplore said:

"Wear some proper pants and shirt, hey! What in the Braam is going on here?"

IshmaelQuinton wrote:

"The fashion he chose doesn’t match his age."

dbn_khosta argued:

"This guy knows nothing about fashion. Please don’t use him as an example. Fashion never dies, no matter the age."

Meanwhile, others argued that Heavy K's physique was a major factor in the outfit not looking as flattering as intended, with critics suggesting the cut didn't suit his frame.

See Heavy K's picture below.

Fans defend Heavy K's fashion choices

It wasn't long before supporters flooded the comment section to defend the DJ's style from the criticism, arguing that he should be allowed to explore different looks no matter his age or physical appearance.

Kagiso09017514 said:

"Guys, we only live once, so please let people be."

hemiltonmn4243 argued:

"But if I were Rick Ross or Kanye, they wouldn't look stupid. South Africans and hate, wuuuu!"

starr_phila wrote:

"The good thing about getting older is not caring about how people feel about one's fashion."

YoungKxnggg slammed:

"Amapiano guys should keep quiet when it comes to fashion. Keep wearing your Adidas and football shirts. Keep your opinion to yourself when it comes to fashion."

Black Coffee's outfit gets roasted in throwback photo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old picture of DJ Black Coffee that raised questions about his fashion sense.

Online users roasted the DJ for the unusual pairing of his outfit, seeing that he was already established in the international market and could afford a professional stylist.

Others joked that perhaps it was a look worn by many rich people at the time, and that fans were "too broke" to understand.

Source: Briefly News