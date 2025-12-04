Heavy-K Celebrates His Birthday in Miami: “I’m Becoming Everything That I Prayed For”
- Renowned DJ Heavy-K recently took a trip to Miami, Florida, to celebrate his birthday in style
- He shared photos from his holiday and expressed immense gratitude for life and God's favour on his journey
- The comment section was flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes from fans and peers alike, who celebrated the Drumboss's special day
South African DJ and producer Heavy-K treated himself to an international trip by visiting Miami, Florida, for his birthday.
Real name Mkhululi Siqula, the Babize Bonke hitmaker turned 34 years old on 4 December 2025, and took to his Instagram page to share how he's spending his special day.
He posted a picture of himself at Miami Beach, sitting on a bench in a casual outfit, with his arms stretched outward, signalling a sense of tranquillity, highlighted in his caption.
"Happy birthday to myself! I’m becoming everything that I prayed for. Lord, I’m grateful."
He concluded the post by announcing the official arrival of his album, The Blueprint, which was released on his birthday.
Another ode to the famous 3-step genre, the album arrived two years after the release of Respect the Drumboss 3, the third and final instalment of the album series. It was later followed by The Anointed album, released on 29 November 2024.
Having recently celebrated his son's birthday, Heavy-K's supporters gathered once again in the comment section to send heartfelt birthday wishes to the Drumboss.
See Heavy-K's birthday post below.
Fans celebrate Heavy-K's birthday
Online users flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Heavy-K, celebrating his life and career milestones. Read some of their comments below.
brokoliwaveboss said:
"King of the 3-step. Happy birthday, Drumboss. Blueprint!"
lucky_ntengo69 wrote:
"Happy birthday, @heavykdrumboss. Enjoy your day, more life. May God bless you in everything you do."
thembeni.ndaba cheered:
"A happy Heavy K birthday to you! Enjoy your day, Drum Boss."
bookha.jam showed love to Heavy-K:
"Happy birthday, legend!! We love you and your music!!"
mildredndakoo joked:
"Happy birthday, Heavy K. I touched your hand in Washington State, Seattle. I don’t want to wash my left hand. Celebrity vibes!"
gift_rojq posted:
"Happy birthday, Drumboss."
Many more commenters celebrated Heavy-K's life and legacy as one of the most influential and respected producers in the South African music landscape. As he turned a year older, fans and peers reaffirmed Khusta's "GOAT status" and the influence he carries, entrenched in the soundtracks of his fans' lives.
Sol Phenduka trolls his picture with Heavy-K
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka's comment about his picture with Heavy-K.
The podcaster and former radio presenter met and posed for a photo with the Drumboss at a nightclub, which he posted on his social media page along with a hilarious caption.
Mpho Sebeng remembered on heavenly birthday, Robot Boii gushes, "Always Loved and Always Remembered"
Online users were hysterical with laughter at the Podcast and Chill co-host's humour and joined in with lighthearted jokes at the pair.
