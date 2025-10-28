South African musician Heavy K has celebrated his son's 10th birthday with a very touching birthday message

The muso admitted that he has always been emotional on his boy's birthday due to various factors

Mzansi gathered under his comments section to wish the young soldier a happy birthday

Heavy K celebrated his son's 10th birthday. Image: Heavykdrumboss

South African musician Heavy K is over the moon as his son turned the big 10! On Instagram, the Drumboss penned an emotional letter to his baby boy, Juju Mkhuseli Siqula.

Heavy K celebrates son on birthday

The singer admitted that his son's birthdays usually leave him very emotional. This is because he was born a day before his mother passed away. Another factor is that his son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

But on his big 10th, he revealed that he would rather focus on the brighter side of things, and give praise to God for weathering through the hardships.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my firstborn baby! My Son! My Special Boy! My Everything! Juju Mkhuseli Siqula, when it comes to this boy’s Birthday, I really get sensitive & emotional, but I decided not to anymore. From now on, we're gonna focus on what God actually did for us, for carrying us through all this time! From now on, I’ll celebrate my son’s life and always show gratitude to God without having to think about the pain of losing my mother the day after he was born! Lord, I’m grateful don’t know how we did it, but we did! Big 10! You deserve the world, my boy & as long as I’m still breathing, I’ll keep giving you nothing but the world. I love you, Juju."

On his 9th birthday, Heavy K was both in disbelief and filled with gratitude over how far his son had come.

"I can’t believe my baby boy, my firstborn born turned 9 years old today! It’s been a rollercoaster ride with this boy we’ve been through so much together and he challenged me so much as a father! He was born the day before my mother passed on! Never even had the time to grieve my mom’s passing because I had to step up for my son. l was in and out of hospitals during the first four years of his life but with God's grace he survived all of that even though he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy due to his brain not getting enough oxygen since he couldn’t breathe by himself because he was born a premature baby, that was a hard pill for me to swallow but I kept going. I’m grateful and blessed that God chose me to be the father of this special boy. Happiest Birthday to you, my son. I love you so much, my son."

Mzansi wished the young man more life and growth:

sbonny_m wished:

"Happy birthday, boy boy. Being a mom to a son with special needs. I understand you. I have not got you to your stage as I am still sensitive and very emotional. May God bless boy akhule."

nandi_madida stated:

"Happy birthday champ."

iamzuluboy shared:

"Happy birthday, Mkhuseli. May God bless you and your family, bhuti. You are a ball of light. So keep shining, and you will change a lot of lives. Camagu."

Heavy K celebrates Babize Bonke's success

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African music producer Heavy K is in celebratory mode after his song Babize Bonke was considered for a Grammy award The song could be nominated for a Grammy in 2026 under the Best African Music Performance.

