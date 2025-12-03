Friends and fans of actor Mpho Sebeng recently remembered him on his heavenly birthday this week

The late Ring of Lies actor tragically passed away in a car accident in 2024, and his death sent shockwaves across the acting space

Robot Boii, one of the actor's close friends, remembered him by sharing throwback photos

Mpho Sebeng would have turned 32 on his heavenly birthday.

The late South African actor Mpho Sebeng was remembered on what would have been his 32nd birthday, on Monday, 1 December.

The actor, best known for his role in Savage Beauty, passed away in the early hours of 5 May 2024 in Potchefstroom, North West.

Mpho's heavenly birthday

Mpho's death touched the lives of many people online. A few celebrities who attended his funeral service remembered him as a warm-hearted person who loved openly.

On Instagram, award-winning dancer Robot Boii shared some throwback photos of Mpho with their friends during their happier times.

"Happy heavenly birthday, family. Always loved and always remembered! “TRH Baby!”

Mzansi shared heartbroken emojis and spoke fondly about Mpho.

tshidi_makgolane said:

"Happy Heavenly birthday, Mpho".

hessieletima shared:

"Gone way too soon."

leechuene stated:

"Happy birthday, Angel.

mandz.not.hot reacted:

"We miss him."

slicky_thug responded:

"Keep it burning."

nonkanyiso1 cried:

"I can’t believe Mpho Sebeng is no longer here."

Mpho's family remembers star

During his funeral service attended by former co-stars, his talents were remembered. His sister, Lebogang Sebeng, read a letter at his funeral, and it touched many people's hearts.

"Mpho, you lived up to your name and as the bible says, 'Blessed are the hands that giveth.' We want you to know that you made us proud. Being called to be your parents has been the highest blessing of our lives.

"We didn't expect that we would be burying you so soon, son. Please promise you'll come to visit us and tell us what happened. The nation mourns an icon, but I know heaven's gates celebrate the arrival of a true servant of God."

Mpho Sebeng was remembered on his 32nd birthday.

One of the last shows the actor was featured in was the Showmax drama series, 016FM. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela spoke about the show in detail, saying, "New drama series set in the Vaal in Gauteng starring the late Mpho Sebeng and celebrated actress Nthati Moshesh. Two polar opposite DJs embark on a goal to save a radio station, but encounter challenges, including having to oust a dangerous, shadowy syndicate that has infiltrated the station."

Did Natasha Thahane clout chase?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Natasha Thahane's bizarre reaction to Mpho Sebeng's tragic passing caught the attention of many people online.

The actress was accused of being a clout-chaser and using her former colleague and friend's death to get some attention.

Thahane, who was also one of Mpho's close friends, posted screenshots with Mpho's profile picture, saying she attempted to call him after hearing the news of his death. SA accused her of chasing clout for clicks and views.

