Popular social media content creator @Mogheling_z had netizens amused after sharing a video related to the lifted face masks Covid19 restriction

The TikTok sensation posted a skit featuring him as two characters who couldn’t recognise each other without their masks on

It was only after they put them on that they could identify who the other was and Mzansi lauded the creative clip

Mzansi TikTok star, @Mogheling_z had the South African cyber community in stitches after sharing what life following the lifted face masks Covid19 restriction was lifted on Wednesday.

@Mogheling_z also shared the skit on Twitter, which shows him (as two different characters) walking down the road before bumping into a familiar face. He greets the guy and points out that he looks really familiar but just can’t remember where he knows him from or his name.

South Africans were amused by Moghelingz's take on life without face masks in Mzansi. Image: @Mogheling_z/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The second guy also shares the same sentiments as he explains that he also recognises him but just can’t put his finger on where from.

They eventually put on their face masks and voila! Their memories come back and they easily make out who they are and where they know each other from.

Mzansi peeps were left with belly aches from laughter as they reacted to the funny yet relatable video.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

@akreana_ reacted:

“Loved this!❤️.”

@LKauma wrote:

“There’s a security guard that started working at my fav Pick n pay when Covid started so she’s never seen me without a mask. Yesterday I went and when I came in she said I can finally see your face. She asked me to take it off and she said I’m beautiful. .”

@Lebogang015 said:

“Bathong . Kgane bana bako di estate lebona bakgona godira jokes tša go tsefa. I thought they only make dry English jokes honestly .”

@thedontii replied:

“ The 2 characters are sooo different, the personalities are soo different that i ended up thinking its 2 different people, I think that's testament to A-star acting level. I wish he goes bigger, better and beyond.”

