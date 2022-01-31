Content creator @Mogheling_z shared a clip about high school netball players and left netizens laughing their socks off

From the unnecessary aggression all the way to the mid-air ball catches, @Mogheling_z really got the game down to a tee

Social media users lived for the TikToker's hilarious depiction of the ball sport and shared and all kinds of responses to the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Mogheling_z had former and current netball players in absolute stitches with a recent video. The content creator shared a clip of the unique moves and reactions shared by the netballers of Mzansi.

@Mogheling_z's video was based on high school netballers and was so spot on that peeps from all over Mzansi rushed to comment on the TikTok clip reshared on Twitter. From the aggressive pivoting to demanding that the umpire blow the whistle, @Mogheling_z left locals howling.

The unnecessary aggression towards the imaginary player that @Mogheling_z shared was top-notch acting. South African social media users shared their own stories and experiences with the ball sport.

This content creator shared a hilarious clip of how high school netball players behave. Image: @Mogheling_z

Source: Twitter

Watch @Mogheling_z's video below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users share their own stories in response to the funny clip

@KoKiExxx said:

"Yoh girls who played like this really used to hurt us."

@AndileSwelankom shared:

"This is soooo accurate and it p*ssed me off because I was a spectator and I would see everything."

@LeratoFiona wrote:

"I hated these girls and stopped playing because hai hai."

@Ausmantate_ responded with:

"Nah this is too accurate."

@missnmdhlamini tweeted:

"This is way too relatable. Netball was never designed for the faint-hearted."

@ZandileClock added:

"Yoh we had a hectic player like this at school and the rest of the team was so chilled."

School children recreate Konka with DJ Black Coffee and the man himself loves it

In other stories about hilarious re-enactments, Briefly News previously reported that going all-out, a group of school children used their imaginations to recreate DJ Black Coffee’s set at Konka Soweto.

The lit music event left many raving about it on social media and these school children must have caught wind of it. Social media user @Humbu30 shared the sweet clip on social media, showing the amazing work these kids did.

From fake lashes made from paper to a whole DJ deck, they missed no finer detail. The kid who played the role of Black Coffee was something else though. After being tagged multiple times, Black Coffee himself watched the clip and was living for the energy these kids created.

Source: Briefly News