Musa Khawula shocked the timeline when he made some nasty comments about Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's children

The controversial blogger took to X on Friday, 13 March 2026, and unsolicitedly made uncalled-for remarks

Now, it seems as though Nandi and her husband, Zakes Bantwini, have fought back and taken the blogger to court

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Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini have reportedly sued Musa Khawula. Image: Nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

It seems as though Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini have taken action against Musa Khawula, following his nasty comments about their kids.

Earlier this month, Khawula came for Nandi Madia in a post where she was raising awareness about neurodivergence.

Khawula takes aim at Nandi Madida's kids

Nandi Madida praised autistic kids as a mother who is raising a daughter living with autism. She praised their brilliance, saying she will dedicate her time to teaching people about this condition.

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"One of my missions in this life is to help people understand neurodivergence. If within my sphere of influence, I can help people understand themselves and their children better, then I've done my part," she said.

"My beautiful daughter (not my son) is autistic, and we are all (myself included) neurodivergent. Our kids have brilliant minds, and I’ll always advocate for neurodivergence."

But Musa ripped into Nandi and her beautiful babies. He asked her if she had ever engaged in other campaigns involving gender-based violence.

"Last year, did you take a public stand when there was a whole silent march and campaign against gender-based violence? What was your public stand? What about the many social justice campaigns being run year in, year out? What did you ever say?"

According to BuzzLife News, Nandi and Zakes felt as though Musa crossed a very serious line when he made harmful statements about their kids. They reportedly demand an apology and for Khawula to refrain from speaking ill of them and their family. Check out the X post below:

Mzansi added their opinion:

@Bonny_Swarez said:

"I'm with them on this one...kids are off limits."

@Koena_za asked:

"When will they learn that Khawula has given up in this life"

@Deep06012000 exclaimed:

"Angithi clowns always clap hands for him, he deserves everything thats coming to him!!!"

@mandisamazibuk6 said:

"He knows no boundaries, and this is the lesson he needs to learn to leave kids out of it!"

@KagiSpeaks said:

"They're probably doing it to teach him a lesson, but Musa has absolutely nothing to lose anymore. That was wrong of him to insult that child."

@SirBrayneZA called him to order:

"Neh! He’s out of order. Whatever you do, leave the kids out of this nonsense!"

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini have allegedly sued Musa Khawula. Image: Musakhawula

Source: UGC

Musa Khawula tried to extort Matlala

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Khawula was accused of attempting to extort Vusumuzi Cat Matlala. Suspended Head of Organised Crime at the South African Police Service (SAPS), Richard Shibiri, made these allegations, and people were shaken.

Peeps responded to the allegation, providing mixed views on the claim.

Source: Briefly News