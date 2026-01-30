South African Gqom singer Andile Mpisane showed off his intense workout routine in a viral video

The soccer player did various workouts, including squat jumps, cross legs, high knees and high-speed crunches

Andile Mpisane's workout routine and enthusiasm inspired many people to get their summer bodies on track

Gqom star Andile Mpisane shows off his intense workout routine. Image: AndileMpisane

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane's New Year's resolutions are in full swing. The Gqom artist posted a workout video, showing off his intense routine.

Mpisane is also a soccer player, but he was constantly trolled for being out of shape during his time at Royal AM.

Andile's workout routine

Mpisane's personal trainer, Vusi Mavreka Hlabangwana, got candid about how Andile chose not to hide his failures and show others that it is possible to fail and start again.

In the clip, the dancer did various workouts, including squat jumps, cross legs, high knees and crunches. Mavreka and Mpisane are going back to the drawing board, and fans got a front row seat.

"LALELA back to square one. Some of us hide our failures, others say, 'No, I'm gonna learn from them and move on.' Taking good care of yourself is very hard. Whatever you have built in a year or years in fitness, needs a super inner discipline because it can vanish in days, weeks or months," he said.

"It's a 24\7 thing. Good mood or bad mood; show up, because we default and fall out of the wagon sometimes we need people to help us achieve some goals to start afresh its not easy but possible with more maturity. Remember your body is your life, your full-time billboard, your introduction to other people and remember the only person who can save you is yourself. Love and respect should be your first priority before other things. Bona EBHODWENI KO PITSENG POWERED BY GOD," he wrote.

Watch Mpisane doing his thing below:

Mzansi reacts to Andile's workout

The star's intense routine, coupled with his enthusiasm, inspired many people to get their summer bodies on track.

@Ndiks17 said:

"Can’t wait for the transformation."

muvhuso_nemat reacted:

"His body is like mine, slow metabolism. We struggle to get into shape, even if you can diet, eat healthy or exercise. Just needs patience nje, nice work."

officialtjmotloung shared:

"First ever player ever in the history if the PSL to qualify for the league with a one-pack."

nolonwaboj replied:

"He needs this. I never understand a big sportsman."

s_chiliza stated:

"You are killing him on the first day."

mageba_sr replied:

"I wouldn’t do this for someone’s content, especially if I were rich."

