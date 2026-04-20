MaWhoo took to the stage at the Upenyu Festival in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, 18 April 2026

A video which captured glimpses of her underwear while on stage was shared on Facebook by an entertainment blogger

Many viewers jokingly praised the cameraman, while others weighed in on her performance

Mawhoo showed glimpses of her underwear in a viral video. Image: Mawhoo

Source: Instagram

A video of South African musician MaWhoo exposing her underwear during a performance in Zimbabwe has sparked reactions online.

MaWhoo has earned a reputation for her provocative dressing on and off the stage and was previously called out for wearing a skimpy dress that revealed her bum while she was on stage at Gagasi FM’s annual beach fest in Durban.

The criticism has not deterred the 2024 Ukhozi FM Song of the Year winner from dressing how she feels and showing off what her momma gave her.

MaWhoo flashes her underwear during Zim performance

MaWhoo performed at the inaugural Upenyu Festival hosted by Nyaradzo Group to mark their 25th anniversary at the Lifestyle Park in Harare, Zimbabwe. The award-winning songstress took to the stage after Sha Sha, who also left social media drooling when a video of her dressing during her set was shared online.

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On Saturday, 18 April 2026, entertainment blogger EarGround shared a reel of MaWhoo performing her collaboration with Sam Deep Thokoza.

In the video, viewers caught glimpses of the songstress’ underwear.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

Peeps react to video of MaWhoo performing in Zim

In the comments, netizens gave the person who recorded the video of MaWhoo on stage a thumbs up. Others criticised the South African songstress’ performance, stating that Zimbabwean musicians Winky D and Jah Prayzah are leagues ahead.

Here are some of the comments:

Maps Kudakwashe Maponde said:

“Cameraman well done.”

Armstrong Hoto commented:

“Zodwa Wabantu influence there.”

Fanuel Muchacha remarked:

“Cameraman you deserve a beer 🍺😂”

Gladys Chapotoka replied:

“View more than once.”

Alvin Tatenda Matsangaise joked:

“Why is this video 2 hours long 😂?”

Brandon Tavengwa criticised:

“These artists don't know how to perform 😌Winky D and Jah Prayzah are far better than these imports.”

Mthabisi Ndlovu suggested:

“They must try to use live bands sometimes, this thing of attending CD shows.”

Munya Gomez joked:

“I wish I could comment, but my girlfriend will see this comment, and I will be single again.”

Peeps reacted to a video of MaWhoo on stage in Zimbabwe. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo makes concerning claims about her ex-boyfriends

In other news, this isn't the only video of MaWhoo that sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

MaWhoo, who claimed that three American rappers had shot their shot in her DM, became the centre of attention after a video of Maskandi musician and frequent collaborator, Mthandeni, seemingly drooling over her assets was shared on social media.

Social media reactions were divided; some defended Mthandeni, while others admired MaWhoo's beauty.

SIU urged to probe MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee were named in a viral X post calling on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate them.

This came after Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla was nabbed at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Source: Briefly News