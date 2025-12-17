South African popular musician Mawhoo recently made headlines again regarding her outfit

A video of the star dressed in a skimpy outfit while performing on stage went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mawhoo's dress code

South African popular Amapiano musician Mawhoo recently made headlines on social media again regarding the controversial outfits she wears during her live performances.

On Monday, 15 December 2025, the popular radio station Gagasi FM posted a video of the star who made claims about Rick Ross, Jay Z and Lil Wayne, performing at their annual beach fest in Durban, wearing a skimpy dress that revealed her bum while she was on stage.

However, this isn't the first time the singer was the talk of the town, as recently, fans spoke about her provocative dance moves she does when she performs on stage.

Watch the latest video of her dress code below:

SA reacts to Mawhoo's skimpy dress

Shortly after the video of the star wearing a skimpy dress went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

bukah_maps wrote:

"She is beautiful and very talented, but I wish she could wear a little more respectable underneath or wear tight boy short underwear. Love her though."

the.real_zen said:

"Funny enough, it's 2 am now she's on a live performance, the same song in the same dress, different location.. Meaning she hasn't rested ever since this performance about 4 hours ago 😢😭I respect artists."

martin.justo commented:

"Really, I do not know what is wrong with these celebrities. We love her talent, but the dress code is a no-no shame. Respect us please."

_malibongweh responded:

"Great artist and body and she's loveable…but her PR team must do something bandla about these outfits she always wears 😩she could be performing ingoma enesizotha then she dances like a pole dancer😩with these outfits that reveal her nyash."

dintle112 replied:

"She's beautiful, and we love her...We'd still love her even if she decides to cover her body."

levy_n_m mentioned:

"These people love to be naked on stage, yoh neh."

SA unimpressed by Mawhoo's Gucci performance

Briefly News previously reported that amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs.

A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say. This would not be the first time Mawhoo performed the track live. At a gig, Mawhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

@Starmalan shared:

"Even today, she has not realised that her voice is selling more than what she shows. I bought her music without knowing her."

