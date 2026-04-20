South Africa was in awe after watching an epic drone show, where hundreds of drones illustrated DJ Black Coffee

During his performance in Mexico, the DJ and a large crowd watched on as the drones illuminated the night sky to form a massive, glowing silhouette of the Grammy winner

The incredible display drew loud applause from South Africans, as local supporters sang Coffee's praises, seeing how he was celebrated outside the country

Drones illustrated Black Coffee's silhouette in Mexico. Images: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

South African music pioneer DJ Black Coffee continues to prove his status as a global icon, leaving fans in awe after being honoured with a spectacular tribute during his recent set in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

Performing a sunset-to-sunrise set at the iconic Pyramid of the Moon on 18 and 19 April 2026, air balloons took over the skies as the DJ delivered another epic Afro-house performance. However, it was the surprise drone display that had social media buzzing.

During an evening set, the music was complemented by a stunning visual display as drones manoeuvred to form the DJ’s famous silhouette and logo against the ancient backdrop and pitch-black night sky.

Also in attendance were Shimza and Maxhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo, who were spotted behind the decks beside Coffee and shared the monumental moment with him.

Following the historic performance, the Grammy winner took to social media to express his gratitude, sending a heartfelt shout-out to his hosts by posting a red heart emoji alongside the Mexican flag.

For many back home, seeing a South African artist being heralded with such grandeur at a world heritage site was a profound moment of pride, solidifying Black Coffee's reputation as a force who doesn't just play music, but creates unforgettable cultural milestones.

Watch Black Coffee's epic performance below.

Black Coffee showed love to Mexico following the epic performance. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to DJ Black Coffee's drone display

Fans from Mzansi sang Black Coffee's praises, flooding social media with messages of pride and admiration for the Grammy winner's latest feat.

The sentiment across X and Instagram was one of collective celebration, with supporters noting that seeing the DJ's silhouette lit up by drones in Mexico was a goosebumps moment for the country. Read some of the comments below.

kae_phelela praised:

"A living legend."

Phathizwe_RSA said:

"That's another level of stardom. Grootman is at another level."

YCwele reacted:

"They can be as good, but Black is massive."

Nyathi_nsindane wrote:

"I hope Mkhwanazi has nothing on him. What a legend."

TafsFoEva responded:

"Please give him his flowers whilst he is still alive."

Nhlokzin trolled:

"And people on X think he cares about what they say about him in their empty bedroom or living rooms."

Dino_Mayo1 was in awe:

"Black Coffee is way bigger than I thought. This is beautiful to see our brother shining across the world and on bigger stages."

However, it wasn't long before the Illuminati allegations surfaced in the comment section, with conspiracy theorists alleging that Black Coffee had "sold his soul" to gain success and riches, a recurring narrative that often follows South African celebrities who reach extreme heights of global fame.

Mzansi marvelled at Black Coffee's drone display in Mexico. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee's kind gesture goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the custom gift Black Coffee had installed in his home for his longtime friend.

The kind gesture resonated among many fans and peers as Mzansi marvelled at how Coffee used his riches to make life easier for his buddy.

Source: Briefly News