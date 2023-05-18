Cassper Nyovest recently took to his Instagram page to show love and appreciation to his baby mama Thobeka Majozi

The rapper posted an adorable video of their son Khotsho copying his dance moves and penned a lengthy caption

Mufasa applauded Thobeka for being a fantastic mother to their baby boy and tolerating his mischievous behaviour

Cassper Nyovest celebrated his baby mama Thobeka Majozi with a sweet belated Mother's Day message.

Cassper Nyovest posted a sweet clip to celebrate his baby mama Thobeka Majozi on Mother's Day. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Cassper Nyovest posts adorable video of his son Khotso dancing like him

Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree. For rapper Cassper Nyovest, his son Khotso is growing up to become a mini version of his dad.

The Amademoni rapper recently joined the rest of the world in celebrating the special mothers in their lives. According to ZAlebs, Mufasa appreciated the mother of his son with a heartwarming message. He wrote:

"Oulady ya K man!! I don’t even have the words. You gave me the most perfect son in the world. I used to joke about how he’s gonna be exactly like me but to actually see him growing into it is so scary.

"You’re doing such a great job and raising the hell outa this dude and I will love you forever cause of that. I know me and dude cause you a lot of trouble but we appreciate you a lot and we talk about it all the time in our DMC’s.

"He be like “Daddy , Mommy’s biding Me” which actually means “save me from this evil woman”. Lol. Real talk doe, All the love and appreciation BM!!! Forever!!!"

Cassper Nyovest's followers react to the adorable video of his son Khotso dancing like him

The rapper's followers loved his heartwarming Mother's Day message to Thobeka. Others shared hilarious reactions to the video of Khotso dancing.

@somizi said:

"Hahahaha no need for a DNA test mo. The answer is clear as day."

@mxfasa_96 wrote:

"Are u guys a couple or u made a baby together? I'm sure I'm not the only one curious."

2kanichef commented:

"Having a child is like watching yourself grow n real time."

@slindokuhle_mdluli added:

"Poor Thobeka she didn't know she was giving birth to Another Cassper"

@vangidlamini noted:

"Aw, this is so beautiful You guys are perfect for each other. We love this post for you @bexxdoesitbetter. You deserve your day of celebration indeed "

