This year motherhood has not been easy for DJ Zinhle, but somehow she has managed to keep her head up

That's why the touching Mother's Day post she put on social media honouring her daughters was so special

People from all over South Africa showed the hardworking mama love and told her she was the best role model for her girls

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

No one has experienced parenthood more deeply than DJ Zinhle. The musician had to deal with losing her first-born daughter's father. Because of this, her Mother's Day post honouring both daughters was all the more heartfelt.

DJ Zinhle posts stunning daughters in Mother’s Day post. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The nation was touched by the mother's tender post. DJ Zinhle's love for her children will last no matter what happens.

DJ Zinhle lets Kairo and Asante know they are loved unconditionally

DJ Zinhle told her babies how much she loved them in a caption that made the nation cry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The well-known mother stated in the post:

"No matter how much I say I love you, I will always love you more than that. I am so blessed to be your mother, thank you for all the love and kisses."

See the post here:

South Africa show DJ Zinhle and her babies love on Mother's Day

South Africa is supporting their favourite DJ. The country showed Zinhle and her children all the love it had to give.

Briefly News put together some sweet comments:

Model @thickleeyonce was impressed:

"You’re such an amazing mother! We celebrate you, and we love you!"

Daughter @kairo.forbes replied to the post:

"Love you Mama."

@siino_mbatani sang her praises:

"You make parenting look so easy, and the bond and love you share with your babies are amazing. I feel inspired whenever you share content about you and your daughters. You’re amazing, mama. Happy Mother's Day!"

Pearl Thusi rings in 35th birthday with DJ Zinhle, video of friends kissing and dancing goes viral

More than being a good mother, DJ Zinhle is also a good friend. The musician shared a photo of her friend, Pearl Thusi, on her birthday.

Thusi decided to celebrate her 35th birthday with a fun-filled club party attended by her close friends. It was a fun-filled event with only a few big-name stars.

Zinhle attended the birthday bash and posted a video of the birthday girl. The special bond the two women share is evident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News