Pearl Thusi rang in her 35th birthday with her with a fun-filled club party attended by her close friends

The actor counted down the seconds before midnight hit and looked delighted to be turning a year older

Her longtime friend DJ Zinhle was at the party, and a video of her Pearl looking tight went viral quelling rumours that they were no longer besties

Pearl Thusi celebrated her birthday with DJ Zinhle and other friends. Image: @pearlthusi/Instagram and @AliZondi

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship appears to be stronger than ever. The duo had one hell of a time at Pearl Thusi's pre-birthday last night, shutting chatter that they were estranged.

Pearl turned 35 on May 13 and stepped into her new age in style, surrounded by her industry buddies and close friends, reported ZAlebs.

Video of DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi partying together warms hearts

The Quantico actress can be seen in a video posted by djzinhle_and_morda.fanpage, giving Zinhle a peck on her cheek. Pearl also danced to an amapiano tune next to Zinhle, who was recording their shenanigans and dying from laughter.

Their sweet interaction touched fans hoping that the celeb besties would mend their friendship following speculations that they were no longer close.

Pearl Thusi opens up about being ghosted by friends

In Mach, Pearl posted a video saying she was suddenly cut off by friends. According to TimesLIVE, SA Twitter users concluded out of thin air that she was talking about DJ Zinhle and Lerato Kganyago.

See the video here:

Facebook users shocked by Pearl Thusi's age

Bibien Mwewa Besa said:

"It's nice to be a celebrity because you will turn 35 years 6 times."

Iviwe Khandayo mentioned:

"Pearl and Boity don't wanna grow up, they are always young. Pearl's face is written a 40-year-old breathing in this world."

Lerato Modise added:

"Pearl fought hard for this moment

Majozi Jowzy asked:

"Who is 35 now? Both ladies look like they are over 40."

Aphiwe Abza asked:

"How old was she when she got her first born child if I may ask?"

Vo Xe Ka stated:

"Pearl Thusi is 35 I feel older now."

Pearl Thusi drops trailer of her Nigerian film ‘Her Perfect Life’ and discusses the plot of Amo Abudu’s movie

In another article, Briefly News reported Pearl Thusi has excitedly shared that she will star in the new Nigerian movie Her Perfect Life.

The former Queen Sono actress dropped the movie's gripping trailer, causing a frenzy online.

