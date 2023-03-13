Pearl Thusi recently left her followers with more questions than answers after talking about losing close friends

The actress shared that a close friend of hers ghosted her after she had gone silent for a while after losing a loved one

Social media users are convinced that Pearl Thusi was talking about her relationship with DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi used to inspire South Africans with their friendship. The stars were inseparable, their children were like siblings, and they raved about each other on social media.

Pearl Thusi's video about losing close friends leaves fans suspecting she was talking about DJ Zinhle. Image: @pearlthusi and @djzinhle.

The stars trended when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that they had drifted apart and no longer posted each other on social media as much. Others even speculated that Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle followed and unfollowed each other once.

Pearl Thusi opens up about losing close friends, fans convinced she was referring to DJ Zinhle

Pearl Thusi opened up about losing close friends in a viral video. The actress said a friend ghosted her because she had ignored her while dealing with the death of a loved one. She said:

"I was friends with someone for a very long time. I loved them, they loved me, and I believe we loved each other. But I think we had outgrown each other. I didn't get back to her for a while after something had happened.

"I was dealing with a lot of things. I just moved, and there was just a lot of drama in my life and I didn't get back to her long enough for anyone to get upset. Validated. Then when I came back to say I am sorry, this was my situation, this person punished me. Maybe they were done with my excuses."

Pearl Thusi's fans suspect she was talking about DJ Zinhle

Reacting to the post, peeps concluded that DJ Zinhle is the friend who ghosted Pearl.

@LadyMay_K said:

"It’s her, that one that we know, then she went and replace Pearl with Nomuzi. Maybe she likes making her best friends di ice girl."

@BuhleMahlangu14 added:

"Lol mmmmmh let's wait for the "friend" to also post their video."

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle pour cold water on beefing rumours

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi have tried convincing Mzansi that they are still close buddies. The two stars addressed rumours they were beefing in various social media posts.

According to ZAlebs, DJ Zinhle debunked the rumours about fighting with the Fistful of Vengeance star during an interview. She said:

"Pearl and I are fine. We have an everlasting sisterhood. Much like every relationship has its ups and downs, we go through that as well."

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle top trends after viral video hints at a feud between them, SA peeps angry

In more entertainment news, Biefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are trending on social media. Their friendship is allegedly in shambles after a viral video trending on social media.

On Twitter, @thandiwe_h posted a video that drew thousands of netizens to the comments section. DJ Zinhle can be seen rocking a large crowd in the video, and Pearl was present.

When Pearl attempted to go and vibe with DJ Zinhe while she was busy on the decks, the beauty whispered something to Pearl, who looked shaken and quickly retracted her steps, looking disappointed.

