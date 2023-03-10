DJ Zinhle put a nosy lady in her place after the troll advised the star to continue mourning her baby daddy

The troll asked the businesswoman to top posting her Era by DJ Zinhle handbags and instead continue posting about the late rapper AKA

The reality TV star told the nosy fan where to get off, adding that she'll continue posting her gigs and handbags because she has a daughter to take care of

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DJ Zinhle told a troll where to get off. The businesswoman was promoting her handbags on her timeline when the hater came for her.

DJ Zinhle clapped back after a troll told her to continue mourning AKA. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Fan wants DJ Zinhle to continue mourning AKA

The nosy fan took to DJ Zinhle's timeline to advise her to stop promoting her handbags on her timeline and continue mourning her late baby daddy. Kairo's father, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was shot dead in Durban on February 10.

"Your daughter's feelings should be important to you than the handbags," the naysayer said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reacting to the fan's comment on her Instagram timeline, a fuming DJ Zinhle clapped back hard. She told the nosy lady to keep her opinion to herself. The Umlilo hitmaker said she'd continue posting her Era by DJ Zinhle handbags and gigs because she has a daughter to feed.

"If you are uncomfortable, I highly suggest that you unfollow me."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle's response to the nosy lady

Peeps took to Twitter to respond to screenshots of DJ Zinhle's response to the hater. Many applauded her for defending herself.

@deemah_setso said:

"Perfect response from Zinhle."

@NubianSen wrote:

"It’s obvious people on social media think they can control celebrities and how they must live their lives. A few weeks ago they were all in arms complaining that she is posting AKA too much jiki jiki she must not advertise her business and post him?"

@Bubbl3s_N commented:

"This is proof that people will always talk, no matter what you do."

@29December19891 wrote:

"Yoh some people are so bored with their lives. Josephine should get a hobby and leave DJ Zihle alone, haai sizwile."

@NtefoB added:

"What is this entitlement people think they have on celebrities' lives?! It’s becoming too sickening to watch."

#JusticeForAKA movement gains momentum

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the #JusticeForAKA movement continues to gain momentum on social media. One of AKA's close friends, Rich Mahog, joined the movement and demanded answers to critical questions.

The businessman took to Twitter and demanded answers to crucial questions that could help solve Supa Mega's murder case. Taking to Twitter, Rich Mahog asked:

"Who hated Kiernan enough to have him killed? Who had a motive? Who has resources?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News