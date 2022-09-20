Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana looked back on his humble beginnings and also celebrated his 34th birthday

The entrepreneur has come a long way and shared a snap of how his business was doing back in 2020

Mzansi peeps came in droves to wish the hardworking gent a happy birthday and shared how inspirational his come-up has been

Looking back at how far you have come in life sometimes fills you with a sense of happiness and pride, and this is what happened with Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana, who also celebrated his 34th birthday.

Drip Footwear's Lekau Sehoana reminisced on his early business days while celebrating his 34th birthday. Images: @LekauSehoana/ Twitter

The hardworking man took to Twitter to share his thoughts on where he began. @LekauSehoana also shared a snap of his modest warehouse in 2020, which housed his then small-scale stock.

The ambitious entrepreneur has come a long way from his early days. He has been quite transparent about his past, which according to TimesLive, was riddled with alcohol abuse to cope with being impoverished.

To commemorate the occasion, the go-getter also had a cake shaped in his company's logo made as the literal icing on the cake.

South Africans gathered to wish the accomplished man happy birthday, with many sharing how inspirational his journey has been. See the comments below:

@OscarMagud said:

"Happy birthday, my Brother. To more beautiful years ahead of you. To greater heights of success . To good health ❤️. Cheers ."

@DetMbembe commented:

"Happy Birthday Grootman, wishing you many more years of God's grace and blessings"

@dyonisndungu mentioned:

"Happy birthday bhuti. I've been following you since March 2020, and your growth has been so inspiring. Grace and more life to you!"

@Tee52021716 posted:

@Oldernow1 shared:

"Lekau! Happy Birthday my man. You have come a long way and deserve all the blessings. May you have many more birthdays to celebrate. Ahee! Lekau Ahee!1 "

@KleinbooiTebo10 said:

"Happy birthday my brother, may almighty Lord bless you with many more years to come "

@JMaabane mentioned:

"Happy birthday visionary. May you continue to inspire generations."

@NyikoNtlemo11 posted:

