Snake rescuer, Sarel van der Merwe received a call from Margate Police Station concerning a possible black mamba capture

He shared on Facebook that he was escorted by the police to the home where the large snake was spotted

Sarel shared his experience as well as images from the rescue which show him holding the massive, venomous serpent

KZN south-coast snake catcher, Sarel van der Merwe was recently called out by the Margate Police Station for a possible black mamba capture.

Brave Snake Catcher Sarel Van Der Merwe managed to catch a huge black mamba hidden in a cupboard in a KZN home. Image: Sarel van der Merwe/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Sarel detailed that the snake had been spotted inside a rondavel. He was escorted to Mvutsini area by the police to where the black mamba was.

“The homeowner told me that she saw it on top of the cupboard. After moving a few things, I spotted the mamba playing hide and seek inside the cupboard,” he said.

Sarel safely caught the large snake which had his hands quite full.

Although the person tasked to take photos of his capture dropped Sarel’s phone before making a run for it when the snake came out, the snake enthusiast was able to share a few cool snaps with his online fans.

Lorraine Nzama wrote:

“Well done once again Sarel. That is huge.”

Edith Button reacted:

“I would also run ‍♀️ .”

Ellen Cawker said:

“Great admiration for you and your helpers Sarel, I would also run a mile!!”

Annabel Hicks Potgieter responded:

“There are no words, you have to be the bravest man alive seriously .”

Sally Pillay commented:

“Wow, Sarel great job .. this black mamba is long.”

Marion Jones-Craig said:

“Sarel I say THANK THE LORD FOR YOU AND YOUR SNAKE CATCHER BRAVE HEART. I am sure most of us would run like crazy with seeing a snake that size. God only puts the love for snakes in a few hearts and yours is one of them.”

