One Mzansi man got charged R120k to fill his car and he did not notice until he had left the petrol station

Sebastian Santino De Allende made noise on social media, showing his slip, and eventually got his money back

The people of Mzansi were impressed that his card even paid for the R120k fuel, lol, and wondered how that even happened

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man by the name of Sebastian Santino De Allende took to Facebook to share a picture of a slip where he got charged R120k for fuel. We know petrol is expensive, but wow!

Sebastian Santino De Allende took to Facebook to share how he was charged an exorbitant amount of money for his fuel bill. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The insane fuel prices are crippling businesses and making a trip to the shop a luxury. However, R120k for a tank is simply crazy.

Sebastian took Facebook with a picture of his slip and it quickly went viral. Widely followed Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the slip in total disbelief. Turns out, he got charged R120k instead of R1200.

“Instead of being charged 1202 for fuel.. And 52 litres ..

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“The petrol attendant charged him 120 000 rand and put it as 5280 litres..

“Filling station has still not credited his account.”

After much fuss and attention, Sebastian finally got his money back. He took to social media to thank everyone for making noise about it as it really did help.

“Thank you to everyone for sharing the post about Engen. It got their attention and they immediately returned the money…”

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on the matter:

Angela Campbell said:

“The lesson is.!! No.1 Always check that the pump amount is what you asked for. And step no 2. And this one is very important, always make 100% sure that the amount on the speed point machine is the same as what’s on the pump before entering your pin.”

Njabulo Makhubu said:

“My card wouldn't waste any time it would have told them that I don't have that amount.”

Adrian Tregoning said:

“Unless you often make very large purchase amounts the bank would raise the flag and halt this, and you'd have to call them to go ahead.”

Mpume Xulu said:

“Eish shame I remember Wimpy did the same to me instead of putting R230 something but charges me R2230 yerrr when I got to the parking I checked some messages then boom the SMS yerrrr I went crazy caused such a scene they had to give my money in cash Loool customers could not enjoy their food because of the noise.”

The price of fuel is insane: truck driver shows SA what it costs to fill up, R15k bill leaves people sweating

In related news, Briefly News reported that in Mzansi, people are tripping over paying R800-plus to fill their cars, while truck drivers are smashing R15k in one go just to top up their beasts. The price of fuel is going to give peeps heart attacks because, wow, it is too much!

Russia invading Ukraine has left the world with an oil shortage, which has pushed up the price of fuel astronomically. Mzansi peeps are not loving the biweekly increases at all.

Facebook page SA Long Distance Truckers shared a picture showing what it costs to fill a truck with diesel. Seeing R15 000.45 after filling up is sure to widen your eyes and have you cracking the window for some air.

Source: Briefly News