Snake rescuer, Sarel van der Merwe was called out by Msinsini Police Station to catch a black mamba

The venomous snake had slithered into a local tuck shop in Gwala Gwala inland from Mzumbe in KZN

Many of Sarel’s online friends and fans flooded his post with positive messages on a job well done

KZN South Coast snake rescuer, Sarel van der Merwe left many of his online fans quite impressed after sharing details and photos of one of his most recent black mamba captures.

Sarel van der Merwe pictured with the mamba found in a tuck shop in Gwala Gwala. Image: Sarel van der Merwe/Facebook

Source: Facebook

This time he was called out to travel quite a distance to rescue a black mamba that had sneaked into a tuck shop in Gwala Gwala inland from Mzumbe in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We travelled 53km to Msinsini Police Station and we followed them for +- another 25km to get to where the Black Mamba was trespassing in a little tuck shop at Gwala Gwala ... Thanks to Paul for his help and the photos, and to Msinsini SAPS for their help,” Sarel wrote in a Facebook post.

The snake enthusiast also shared that he had earlier been called to capture another Black Mamba however, it turned out to be a Night Adder in Port Edward.

Mzansi peeps took to the comments of his Facebook post to commend him on a job well done.

Carol Prinsloo reacted:

“That’s a big black mamba.”

Ellen Cawker said:

“Well done!! You guys are known far and wide for the good work you do.”

Zenda Fisher commented:

“You are amazing Sarel.”

Queenie Ogle responded:

“It's so huge and right by the onions .”

Source: Briefly News