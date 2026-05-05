A Pretoria woman has been convicted of premeditated murder following a brutal home invasion that took place in November 2023

The court heard how Maritz and her ex-partner, Johan George Pratt, planned and carried out the attack that led to the killing of Wayne Henderson

Maritz will return to court for sentencing, while her co-accused has already been sentenced to 30 years

Antoinette Maritz(left) and Wayne Henderson(right). Images: Antoinette Maritz/Facebook and Wayne Henderson

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA - A Pretoria woman has been convicted of the premeditated murder of her partner, in a case that also involved robbery, attempted murder and obstruction of justice following a violent home invasion in November 2023.

Antoinette Maritz (37) was convicted of conspiring with her ex-partner, Johan George Pratt, to murder her current lover, Wayne Henderson, in his home.

Court hears disturbing details of the case

The court heard that on 5 November 2023, Maritz contacted Pratt and allowed him to enter her Pretoria home through a back window. While 42-year-old Wayne Henderson was asleep, Pratt repeatedly stabbed him in the head and neck. Maritz and Pratt then moved his body to another room before hiding it.

The following morning, the pair allegedly attacked Henderson’s mother, striking her on the head with an ashtray, tying her up and robbing her. They later placed Henderson’s body in his mother’s vehicle, drove to Standerton, and dumped him half-naked under a duvet along the R50. His body was discovered by a farm worker on 7 November 2023.

Co-accused turns witness, pleads guilty

Both suspects were arrested on 15 March 2024. Pratt later accepted a plea deal, receiving a 30-year prison sentence and testified against Maritz during the trial.

On 2 May 2026, Maritz was found guilty of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and obstruction of justice. Her sentencing proceedings are scheduled for 17 June 2026.

Bianca Van Wyk posted the case on her X account:

Social media reactions

South Africans on social media express their thoughts on the murder.

@nateofeos said:

"Why did Antoinette just not leave Johan if she didn't want him anymore? Like, why is it always so difficult for people to just leave them, but so easy to choose to murder them?"

@maboss_1 said:

"Is the motive known? Why did she collaborate with her ex to attack her partner, Wayne?"

@Thabo_Vuyoo43 said:

"I have many questions, but I'll ask this; why did it take so long to nap them, and didn't the mother tell the investigating officer who robbed her and killed her son?"

@TheJustCaused said:

"Her eyes can tell you the devil lives in there."

@dlm_nko said:

"This is the kind of evil we need to rise against."

Woman sentenced for killing her two boyfriends

The Pretoria High Court sentenced Ncumisa Selani to three life terms for murdering her two boyfriends and her 17-year-old son between 2016 and 2018. Prosecutors said the killings began in 2016 after Selani discovered she had contracted HIV and blamed her Malawian boyfriend, Michael Changisa. They said she contacted another partner, Zimbabwean national Michael Phiri, and persuaded him to eliminate Changisa. Changisa was killed and buried in the backyard of Selani's home. In 2017, Phiri moved into the house with Selani and her two sons. The relationship later turned violent. The State said Selani and her 17-year-old son killed Phiri and buried him on top of Changisa's grave.

Source: Briefly News