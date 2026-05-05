“I’ve Eaten Mopani Worms”: Helen Zille Says As Young Mind Behind Viral Tactics Takes First Ever Bite
- Tami Jackson tries mopani worms for the first time while working on Zille’s Joburg mayor campaign
- Zille’s campaign is using unusual, attention-grabbing tactics that are getting young people talking online
- The video makes people laugh online, with some sharing jokes and cooking tips in the comments
A down-to-earth campaign moment sees Tami Jackson, the young strategist working on Helen Zille’s Joburg mayor campaign, trying mopani worms for the first time. In a video posted by @tamijackson_za on 01 May 2026, the pair stops at a street vendor who shows them a big bowl of worms. Zille says she’s had them before, saying, “I’ve eaten mopani worms,” while Tami decides to give it a try.
The new taste caught the young social media strategist off guard, as she later captioned the post:
“It was too early in the morning for this. Maybe I- Tami Jackson Tastes Mopani Worms in Hilarious Joburg Campaign Moment
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Helen Zille’s campaign keeps grabbing attention online
Being on camera might feel strange for Tami Jackson, since she’s used to working behind the scenes and helping bring Helen Zille’s bold campaign for Joburg mayorship to our screens. Jackson is the young mind behind Zille’s viral social media push for the Joburg mayor bid, starting as an intern and now running the stunts.
The DA party's unconventional tactic seems to be all about doing things differently to grab attention and improve service delivery, from ziplining over a sinkhole to paddling through flooded streets, fishing in a dirty public pool, and even joking about being arrested on TikTok. And it seems to be working as the unusual moments are helping the campaign stand out and get people talking, especially younger viewers.
View the TikTok video below:
People share jokes and culinary tips
So it's no surprise that the mopani worm clip got lots of reactions. From people finding the humour in her facial expression to offering advice on how to make the new culinary experience better, @tamijackson_za's page was filled with good fun.
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__jarroddelport_ asked:
"What’s your verdict?"
capetowncounsellor said:
"The deep-fried ones are 😍"
kyle_v.d.k replied:
"Those worms carry diseases and parasites. This is coming from a PCO."
uzomamaka_amerndarl added:
"lol 😂I won’t taste too."
sibiya_noxolo_nox laughed:
"Someone said, 'you're supposed to remove the head"😂 No. You eat the whole mopani worm, but it should be soaked and then cooked first. It becomes less hard and more tasty that way. Highly nutritious as well."
_numaan.m said:
"Can I get AI-made worms by the DA ?"
More Briefly News Stories on Helen Zille
- Helen Zille’s campaign video shows her “waiting to be arrested” as part of a TikTok stunt during her Joburg mayoral campaign.
- A Johannesburg woman called out Helen Zille by pointing to a pothole-filled, poorly maintained DA-run area and criticising the party’s governance, sparking debate online about service delivery and accountability.
- Helen Zille’s campaign is shown as a fun, social media-driven political push where a woman highlights light, relatable moments and everyday scenes while following her around.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.