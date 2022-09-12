Veteran snake catcher Nick Evans caught a highly venomous black mamba that was crossing the road

The snake was one of two that the conversationalist caught in the day, the other being a dangerous vine snake

South Africans applauded Nick for his bravery and congratulated him for being able to capture something so deadly

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Seasoned snake catcher Nick Evans captured a highly venomous black mamba and a vine snake crossing the road.

Experienced conservationist Nick Evens caught a dangerous black mamba crossing the road, and Mzansi peeps applauded his fearlessness. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The reptile rescuer shared the story in a Facebook post in which he discussed the vine snake unusually crossing the road.

The black mamba he caught was injured as well. A closer look at the picture shows that the side of its slithery body has a big wound in it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Both of the snakes were caught in Westville, and the black mamba was on the larger side, measuring 2.5 metres in length.

A glance at Nick's account shows a wide range of snake rescues and informative and helpful facts about different snakes and reptiles. Some other stories are truly outrageous as well, with some "danger noodles" being trapped in some of the oddest places.

Mzansi peeps had nothing but praise to sing to Nick, with many commending him on his bravery. See the responses below:

Mlondolozi Dumabezwe said:

"I salute you Nick, you are so brave... That is a dangerous snake."

Theresa Hanson Greeff mentioned:

"Oh my shattered nerves, thankful you caught and saved it."

Dawn Mickewitz commented:

"You picked up a black mamba? Oh hell no! He does look pretty tho."

Olivia Jacobs shared:

"I would be grumpy as well if I was in pain... Hope he's okay."

Johannes Ziffer posted:

"Great work, Nick. This is unlike a rescue of a harmless adder here in good old Germany."

Carolina Van Heerden said:

"Shame, poor snake, I hope he'll be okay. You were at the right place at the right time Nick... Keep safe and God bless "

Linda Hammond mentioned:

"Nice big mamba, hope he recovers soon, lol he was on his way to visit you."

Denzil Aaron Roberts commented:

"A lot of people get educated about snakes thanks to Nic Evans, and don't just kill them any more."

Snake rescuer Nick Evans saves 2.5m black mamba stuck in a wall, Mzansi peeps astonished at the size

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on Nick Evans, who shared the tale of how he rescued a 2.5m long black mamba that was stuck in a wall in a difficult position.

The snake rescuer told the epic story on Facebook and didn't spare a single detail to his thousands of followers.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News