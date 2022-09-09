KZN Conservationist Nick Evans rescued a 2.5m black mamba that was stuck in a wall in a crazy ordeal

The snake rescuer has an extensive track record for capturing danger-noodles trapped in the oddest and most peculiar places

Mzansi was utterly surprised at the size of the extremely dangerous snake and commended Nick for handling the tough situation well

Nick Evans shared the tale of how he rescued a 2.5m long black mamba that was stuck in a wall in a difficult position.

Conservationist Nick Evans rescued a 2.5m long black mamba stuck within a wall, and South Africans were shocked by the size. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/ Facebook

The snake rescuer told the epic tale on Facebook and didn't spare a single detail to his thousands of followers.

In a long but entertaining post titled "A mamba in the walls", Nick details how he found it while chasing it from another location with a black mamba that seemingly disappeared.

The snake had crawled into a unit above the one Nick was in and gained access to the tenant's toilet, where he found the snake and said:

"The mamba was stuck, about midway down the body. It's body was stuck between the bricks and the pipe, and it wouldn't budge."

The crazy ordeal lasted for over an hour, which included the snake rescuer being stuck in an awkward position. He then finally hatched up a plan that would eventually work:

"I noticed the pipe it was on, which led to the kitchen sink, was loosely connected. I realized if we could push it right out of there, back into the kitchen cupboard, the mamba would be free."

Nick thanked the security guard, Wayne, who helped him. South Africans were shocked by the dramatic story and commended Evans on his commitment. Read the comments below:

Lyne Clough said:

"Oh my goodness! They do get themselves into awkward positions. But well done to both of you "

Jordan VandenAvond commented:

"That's pretty neat!"

Sasha Wernich mentioned:

"Absolutely huge. Good rescue. Wayne really brave."

JETBeam South Africa shared:

"Great job, Nick Evans! That was a big boy in a small space!"

Jenny Brick posted:

"Well done, persevering paid off."

Bradley William Carter said:

"Determination pays off!"

Marilie Van Der Walt commented:

"So glad it could be saved!"

Beryl Cook shared:

"Well done pappa mamba and all those that helped."

