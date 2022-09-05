South Africans reacted to a post of a taxi transporting a passenger and a coffin on the back of the vehicle

The coffin was tied to the taxi with several pieces of rope, and the registration plate was from Zimbabwe

The post made its way to the SA Long Distance Truckers social media page, and quickly South Africans commented on the pic

An image of a taxi transporting a man and a coffin at the vehicle's rear has gone viral.

South Africans reacted with laughter to the image of a man standing on the back of a taxi holding a coffin. Image: Facebook / Getty stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The post was on the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, and many locals commented on the comical side.

Judging from the rear numberplate, the taxi is from Zimbabwe, and the coffin is fastened tightly by several pieces of rope to the vehicle's rear section.

Check out the post below that has over 1 000 interactions:

South Africans who follow the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page commented on the post. Here are several standout opinions:

RM Ngomane said:

"I don't see anything wrong here his dead so why not take his last ghost threatening ride."

Yasmeen Wood Dove said:

"He got the coffin at discount."

Kenneth Bailey said:

"RIP, he was a standup guy."

Morgan Moodley said:

"I think he is having an out-of-body experience if u know what I mean, he is guarding his body, so it doesn’t get stolen."

Melissa Isabella Swartz said:

"When the undertaker lets you down on the day."

Sulaiman Musoke said:

"So is this guy is he the one going inside."

Anita Cilliers said:

"I hope the freaking things empty."

Dawn Els said:

"Empty, one hopes, but nowadays, coffins are used for all kinds of things, not just corpses."

George Solomon said:

"Doesn't matter how you get there as long as they find the hole."

"We're all on a one-way street."

Tonderai Tonny Chigwende said:

"People of my country always make a plan despite how bad the situation."

Video shows strange man fill in missing car panels with bricks and cement

Briefly News reported on another bizarre social media post, this time a strange video shows an even stranger man opt to fix his car's body panels with bricks and cement.

The video shows a damaged car pulling up, and a man assesses the damage before packing bricks out and mixing cement.

A car should not be filled with cement and bricks as it will severely change its driving characteristics.

The negatives to the man's actions of filling a body panel with heavy items are increased fuel consumption, uneven weight distribution and compromised body panels.

Source: Briefly News