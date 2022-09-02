A strange video shows an even stranger man opt to fix his car's body panels with bricks and cement

The damaged vehicle is missing a body panel on its right rear side and requires replacement

However, this man decides a cheaper and easier option is to mix cement and fill the missing body panel with bricks

A viral video shows a car body shop worker repairing a damaged car with bricks and cement.

A man who works as a bricklayer decided to repair his car with cement and bricks. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to @Kulanicool on Twitter, the video shows a damaged car pulling up, and a man assesses the damage before packing bricks out and mixing cement.

A car should not be filled with cement and bricks as it will severely change its driving characteristics.

The negatives to the man's actions of filling a body panel with heavy items are increased fuel consumption, uneven weight distribution and compromised body panels.

Unfortunately, the clip ends before showing the viewer the completed car, and we wish we could see it drive on the road.

Watch the bizarre video below as we also try to make sense of his bizarre actions.

See some of the reactions from people on social media who watched the clip:

@korankye_ben said:

"Common sense."

@Pro_du_ct97 said:

"The “it’s fine baby.. I can fix it at a cheaper price."

@uniquerandi said:

"So cost efficient, no excess... I am here for this."

@u_chuma said:

"Lol he’ll paying back the money he saved on repairs in fuel costs."

@Madedela_Ndlovu said:

"Unnecessary extra weight on the car, will be paying more to just use it. Lol."

@PussyManThe1st said:

"I wanna see the end product."

@LaChapYeWine said:

"No no no why."

