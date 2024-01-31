Taking to social media to celebrate the independence of having her own apartment was social media influencer Ona Oliphant

Ona shared a montage of clips showing the exciting move on her TikTok account, sparking an outpour of love

Many of her followers were elated about the commendable milestone and showered her with congratulations

SA influencer Ona Oliphant moved into a new apartment. Image: @onaoliphant

A South African social media influencer, Ona Oliphant, had her online community buzzing with excitement after sharing their amazing news of moving out of the home.

Influencer moves into apartment

Ona posted a TikTok video showing her bags and belongings all packed before switching to a clip of her on the road as she makes her way to her new apartment.

Ona's new space, although it was empty at the time, boasts a clean and modern aesthetic.

She is also seen brandishing the keys to her new apartment with a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne on the kitchen counter.

Leaving home represents a major step towards independence. Young adults gain control over their daily lives, routines, and decisions.

Check out the beautiful moment below:

Mzansi congratulates Ona Oliphant

Netizens, especially those who have followed Ona's journey, were overjoyed for Ona and flooded her post with heartwarming comments and well wishes.

Mrs Boipelo S | YouTuber commented:

"Can’t wait for home content hle ."

Boipelo.M said:

"Congratulations mama.❤️well deserved !!!"

Tee said:

"Congratulations babe this is so beautiful."

kemisho responded:

"So happy for youuu Ona."

phe'ladi said:

"Congratulations mama❤️❤️."

Kholo replied:

"Congratulations Ona."

princesslebogang commented:

"Congratulations sweets."

