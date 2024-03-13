Friends Of Amstel is back, and they have added Cape Town to their 2024 tour, which will commence in May

The event will kick start in May 2024 in Cape Town, with Uncle Waffles and K.O being the headliners

Speaking to Briefly News, K.O shed light on his upcoming performance at the event and also spoke about his latest single, Y.O.U

Uncle Waffles and K.O are the headliners of the Friens Of Amstel 2024 Cape Town edition. Image: @unclewaffles_/@mrcashtime

The epic Friends of Amstel super-premium music and lifestyle experience is back! Hot on the heels of the incredible two-day mega event, they have announced this year's headliners and their hot line-up.

Uncle Waffles and K.O to headline Friends Of Amstel Cape Town

Social media has been buzzing ever since the highly-anticipated music festival Friends Of Amstel announced that they have returned this year and will be adding a new city to their tour, Cape Town.

On behalf of Friends Of Amstel, PR agency Magna-Carta shared a media statement with Briefly News about their fire line-up and headliners. It reads:

"Get ready for a three-city tour in 2024, kicking off in Cape Town for the first time ever on the 4th of May. If you're a fan of slow-brewed Amstel and fast-paced music, you’re not going to want to miss this.

"Featuring electrifying performances by an impressive lineup including Uncle Waffles, K.O, Kabza de Small, Cassper Nyovest, Kelvin Momo, DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, Sjava, Dlala Thukzin, Focalistic, Boohle, DJ Kent, Njelic, Babalwa M, Sun El Musician, PH, Kyeezi, Sir Vincent, and DJ Loyd, Friends of Amstel 2024 in Cape Town promises to be the hottest session of the year thus far..."

Speaking to Briefly News, rapper K.O spoke about the excitement of the festival and also touched on his latest single, Y.O.U.

He said:

"I am super super excited about this festival. I have released Y.O.U, which I hope people will enjoy even when I am performing it live, and I am going to release 1 or 2 songs before releasing my album, which is almost done, I am excited about going back to rapping, but I am also still focusing on commercial stuff."

The star also posted news about him being part of the festival on his Instagram page and wrote:

"#friendsofamstelsa CAPE TOWN! May the 4th 2024 Let’s Go!"

See the post below:

