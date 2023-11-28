Shauwn Mkhize's son, Andile Mpisane, Shows off his new sleek dance moves on social media

A clip of the Royal AM chairperson dancing with his friends was shared on Instagram

Andile has failed to impress netizens on social media with his dance moves over the years

Andile Mpisane flaunted his new dance moves. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

It has been a long year for the Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane, and the star decided to show his fans his latest sleek moves on social media.

Andile Mpisane shows off his new dancing styles

After years of being mocked for his dancing moves, Andile Mpisane recently flaunted his new sleek dance moves on social media. The 22-year-old father of four was seen in a video reshared by an Instagram user, mukotekwa_jnr, dancing with a group of his friends at an unknown place.

The Instagram user captioned the video:

"Priceless Moments: Video credits @andilempisane10."

Watch the video below:

Andile Mpisane's past unimpressive dance moves

In previous years, Mpisane has failed to impress fans with his dance moves, leading to being told that he should instead focus on chowing money and leave the dancing to the dancers. In an old video of the star, social media users shared their thoughts on his unimpressive moves.

Watch the clip below:

See some of the comments below:

samke_priscilla said:

"Stop dancing Andile."

@karabow_16 shared:

"Uvele ubone ukuthi weee."

zukiswazee0211 mentioned:

"lol, 'it's an easy dance', but why does it look like you struggling to dance it."

kuyasaphaka commented:

"easy dance to who, 'cause you are also struggling."

katekani ian replied:

"This guy has all the money, but he is still making life difficult for himself."

Dots responded:

"You the proof that money doesn’t buy anything."

Baby Flo gets treated with a themed birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Social media was filled with heartwarming birthday tributes for Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi's daughter Flo's third birthday.

Shauwn Mkhize, Andile, Tamia Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi posted sweet birthday messages to the cutie. Her parents, Andile and Sithelo, shared similar pictures showing baby Flo's beautiful Baby Shark-themed cake.

